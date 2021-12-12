Gantz: I told the United States that I ordered the IDF to prepare a strike against Iran





HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla .– Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Friday that he informed US officials at meetings this week in Washington that he had asked the Israel Defense Forces to prepare for a strike on Iran .

In a briefing with reporters on the sidelines of the Israel American Council’s national summit in Florida, Gantz said the order he gave was to “prepare for the Iranian challenge at the operational level.”

A senior defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Gantz presented a timeline for when such an attack could take place in his meetings with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary State Antony Blinken, but the source did not elaborate further.

Gantz told reporters on Friday that the United States and European countries “are losing patience” and realize that Iran is trying to drag out negotiations, despite “a bad hand”.

He said no progress had been made in the recent round of negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Gantz said he urged the United States to step up pressure against Iran.

“There is room for international pressure – political, economic and also military – to convince Iran to stop its fantasies about a nuclear program,” he said.

Gantz said administration officials he met were attentive to Israel’s concerns, and stressed that Iran is first and foremost a global problem, before it was an Israeli problem.

He said he had agreed in meetings with Austin and Blinken that the United States and Israel would further develop their cooperation against Tehran.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani leaves Coburg Palace, venue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) meeting to revive the Iran nuclear deal, in Vienna on December 3 2021. (Joe Klamar / AFP)

The sides also discussed maintaining Israel’s alleged qualitative military advantage over other countries in the region, Gantz said. “There are many steps that we have discussed that will affect Israel’s ability to be the strongest state in the region for many years to come. “

Gantz acknowledged that the Biden administration had not set a deadline to withdraw from talks in Vienna if there was no progress, but expressed confidence that the United States would begin to consider an option. military more seriously if there was no positive development.

Senior defense official said Iran is on the verge of enriching the amount of uranium needed to assemble a nuclear bomb and it would be easier to act against Tehran before it crosses that threshold .

The official admitted that American public opinion was not in favor of a new military intervention in the Middle East, but said that as Iran moved closer to nuclear weapons, the Americans would cling to it.

“The Americans are always with us, but at the same time, we Israelis have to understand that the United States has broader priorities,” Gantz said separately.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meets with Defense Minister Benny Gantz (right) in Washington, DC, December 9, 2021. (Shmulik Almany / GPO)

“America is the strongest country in the world, and it is precisely for this reason that it does not rush to use force. That usually leaves it to the later stages of the case, ”he said.

Gantz also justified the need for three separate Israeli officials – Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and himself – to have conversations with Blinken, even though they all discussed the same Iran issue. Gantz said each of them emphasized different issues in their discussions, but they coordinated with each other, he said.

Hours later, a senior military official and a suspected candidate for the IDF’s next chief of staff said on Saturday that while Israel would act independently against Iran if necessary, a strike against nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic would be difficult without coordination with the United States. .

“The will is always to coordinate with [the US] what we do, but ultimately Israel is responsible for its own fate and will protect the security of its citizens, Major General Eyal Zamir said in a live interview on Saturday at the Israeli American Council conference. .

Zamir is a former IDF Deputy Chief of Staff, currently a think tank researcher in Washington. He is rumored to be a dark horse candidate for IDF leadership, although current Deputy Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi is the presumed favorite.

: -. , /,, / – pic.twitter.com/HfhskDQT7i

– Tal Schneider (@talschneider) December 11, 2021

Zamir admitted when urged that “it would be a challenge to launch such an operation without coordination with the Americans.”

He said that while Israel hopes the United States will deter Iran, Israel will act if Washington does not.

He said military action would be a last result and would only be carried out if there was no diplomatic solution to the Iranian problem. He noted that the talks in Vienna are very “worrying” and that all options look very bad as far as Israel is concerned.

