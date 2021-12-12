Player Rating, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Garba, Rory Burns, Joss Butler





British cricket experts are rinsing their team after bending hard against Australia to miss the Ashes opener.

England lost their last eight wickets with just 74 runs on Saturday, while Australia won by chasing just 20 runs on day four at Gabba.

The day began with much hope for England when Captains Joe Root and Dawid Malan arrived at the turn of the century and ended before 2pm local time.

After testing eight times in England, Isa Guha described the loss as a horrific defeat, as the British press denounced her poor performance.

It made me ask Sir Jeffrey Boycott. Why are we so stupid? From a column in the UKs Telegraph.

Singing Root, he urged the captain to face the reality of how corrupt England had been.

He faced the fact that England made mistakes that did not help our team.

At first, your batter and bowler seemed too weak and you had to play three or four games before the series. All the plans were wrong.

In particular, the boycott urged Forms not to expect miracles from Ben Stokes’ return from injury.

Ben Stokes wrote that we should play more cricket.

Step back and all the hype he brings to the dressing room is bull***. He is not the Messiah. He can’t bat and bowl for everyone.

In my experience, each player has to do their own thing when centered, like hitting or bowling. You have to decide for yourself where you will bowl and what kind of shots you will hit.

Ben hasn’t played in 5 months, has had finger surgery, and the rain ruined his practice. Then his first knock was a test pitch against Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, the best solo bowlers in the world in my opinion.

It’s tough for a well-formed hitter. Too many players expected magic from our amulet all-rounder.

The loss is bad news for the Roots’ legacy, according to British Telegraph cricket scripter Nick Hoult.

Joe Root flew to Adelaide on Monday as his lifelong ambition to become the Ashes-winning England captain quickly faded and his team stumbled into another blow crash, he said.

England captain Joe Root. Source: AFP

Choices are so important to England, they need to be smarter and more alive to think for themselves and measure things out rather than relying on data to pick teams.

James Anderson will play and Stuart Broad will definitely replace Leach. The Roots spin enough for England under the lights and England need two legends to turn the clock back. It will be an important week in the career of the English captain. Root knows it’s in jeopardy. It’s time to end the self-sabotage.

Former England captain Mike Atherton also wrote for The Times. The preemptive strike was a mistake. A bad blow was a more expensive mistake.

Time and again England’s batting lineup is overwhelming and Root himself can handle too much weight.

One inning total was less than 100 RBI. With a competitive total, I was able to see a route to success in batting average first. A poor batting average and missed chances have resulted in an insurmountable deficit.

Root knows that this will be his last chance to become a winning captain at Ashes. He has already had two successes here in 2017 and in the UK two years ago. It is rare for England captains to get a third chance.

He has already been captain for over four years, and this is when most of his predecessors are starting to feel a crisis. this is it; No more chance. So defeat will hurt so much.

Simon Wilde didn’t chop up his words in the Times.

As always, it was hope that killed the English followers. He said the dream that the Australians could push hard for victory after a long-standing partnership between Dawid Malan and Joe Root was brutally shattered was unrealistic.

On a disappointing morning, Malan, Root and Ollie Pope were all knocked down before the second new ball went over par when the game resumed.

Lawrence Booth was even more ruthless in the Daily Mail.

England slipped weakly with a sufficiently predictable 9-wicket defeat after the first two days of events, but he said there was an unceasing disappointment after a counterattack in the third game.

The sound judgment and sharp stroke play that had helped England record 220 at two in the stump the night before is gone. In their place, the gap between the teams once again widened, resulting in a series of awe-inspiring stimuli and stabs.

The Telegraph lead sports writer Oliver Brown asked whether Ben Stokes should be eliminated from the Adelaide test because of his lack of fit to play.

It was a fascinating fantasy. The idea was that England’s star all-rounder could save their Ashes tour the moment their left index finger healed from a serious injury. But the sheer quality of Australia’s pace attack revealed the awkward truth that he shouldn’t have been near this Brisbane test, Brown writes.

His return to England was initially greeted with breathtaking joy, as if he could hide the team’s lack of hitting with a few swings of the woodcutter’s arm. However, it is unrealistic to expect that any one of Stokes’ transformative qualities will be shattered into ashes with the power of a few loose players in a warm-up against the England Lions.

He added: This week’s Adelaide Oval setup should suit your taste. Not to mention the novelty of the pink ball test, the promise of a frenzy under the lights, and the arrogance that Australians call out. I lowered the nail. If Stokes can’t get the job done with his trademark aggressiveness, Ashes will be gone.

An unchanging adage in international sports is that if you don’t prepare properly, you are prepared to fail. So far, Stokes is living proof of that logic.

England’s Ben Stokes starts on day 4 after being sent off in 14 games. (Photo: Patrick HAMILTON/AFP)Source: AFP

Also on the Telegraph, former middlesex captain Isabelle Westbury has declared that England must stop pretending that Jack Leach meets the standards of Australian Nathan Lyon.

England, who knew Lyon would start in Australia regardless of their confidently announced Final 11 a few days before the start of the game, made it clear that a forward spinner at Gabba was essential. So while enjoying the believable luxury of a Lyon spin, Australia arguably scare the UK not to choose Stuart Broad, she wrote.

David Warner owes Lyon a pint or two if there is none. What’s more, he was very vulnerable to the last Ashes’ Broads seam responsible for hitting Leach in their second attack at Gabba, with two belted 6’s that were only second to Leachs.

England under Joe Root have been refusing to pick players from the front lines throughout the last England season. It is therefore presumed that the British chose Richie as soon as they went abroad.

In fact, Root must have gotten to the point where he felt he couldn’t choose himself. It was the right thing to do and this is the UK who is very concerned about its optics. A Jack Leach to Australias All will be fine with Nathan Lyon.

But Jack Leach is not Nathan Lyon.

