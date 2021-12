Rare evidence of Roman crucifixion unearthed in England

It turns out on Wednesday that archaeologists believe that the skull of a man nailed to the heel unearthed during excavations in England is the first case of crucifixion in Northern Europe.

Experts from the Albion Archeology heritage services company found a skeleton in the village of Fenstanton in eastern England during excavation of a roadside settlement in 2017.

According to The Guardian, the site was discovered near the road that connected the then-Roman city of Cambridge and God-Manchester.

According to reports, the skeleton was found nailed to the heel bone, which experts say is the most reliable physical evidence of crucifixion in the Roman world.

We know reasonably about the crucifixion from the historical record. But David Ingham, project manager at Albion Archeology, said it was actually the first tangible evidence of how it worked.

Receive the Times of Israel’s Daily Edition by email and never miss the top news.

By signing up you agree to the terms and conditions

Radiocarbon dating showed that the bones were between 1661 and 1891, or 130 and 360 AD.

DNA analysis revealed that the man was not genetically related to the other 48 bodies found at the site and was a local resident.

Experts said more information about the man’s identity, the reason for his crucifixion and the location where he was executed will never be known.

The Romans are thought to have reserved the crucifixion for slaves, rebels, and lower classes who were sentenced to death.

Found in Penstonton, England at the time of excavation where a skull with a nail in its heel was found (Credit: Albion Archeology)

Archaeologist Vassilios Tzaferis discovered a similar nailed heel bone during excavation of a tomb in the great Second Temple Jewish cemetery from the 2nd century BC to 70 AD in the Givat HaMivtar region in Jerusalem in 1968 by archaeologist Vassilios Tzaferis.

According to Tzaferis’s 1985 Biblical Archeology Review article, Crucifixion The Archaeological Evidence, the Romans did not create extreme forms of death.

Many people mistakenly believe that the crucifixion was a Roman invention. In fact, Assyrians, Phoenicians, and Persians all practiced crucifixion around 1000 BC, Tzaferis writes.

Amanda Borschel-Dan contributed to this report.

You are serious. thank you!

It was a pleasure to read the X Times of Israel article last month.

That’s why we come to work every day. To provide a must-read article on the Israeli and Jewish world for discerning readers like you.

Now I have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we do not set up a paywall. However, the journalism we do is expensive, so we invite our readers, who have become important to the Times of Israel, to join the Times of Israel community and help support our work.

For just $6 per month, you can enjoy Times of Israel AD-FREE and help support high-quality journalism while accessing exclusive content available only to members of the Times of Israel community.

Join the Community Join the Community Already a member? Please log in to prevent this item from appearing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/rare-evidence-of-roman-crucifixion-unearthed-in-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos