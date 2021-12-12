Dozens dead as devastating tornadoes pass through Kentucky and other U.S. states





Dozens of devastating tornadoes roared across six U.S. states overnight, leaving more than 80 dead and dozens missing on Saturday in what President Joe Biden said was possibly “one of the biggest” storm outbreaks in the world. American history.

“It’s a tragedy,” said a shocked Biden in television comments. “And we still don’t know how many lives are lost and the extent of the damage.”

As cold night fell on Saturday, dozens of search and rescue officials were helping heart-stunned citizens of the United States sift through the rubble of their homes and businesses, desperately looking for more survivors.

More than 70 people are believed to have been killed in Kentucky alone, many of them employees of a candle factory, while at least six have died in an Amazon warehouse in Illinois where they were part of the team. night to process orders before Christmas.

“This event is the worst, most devastating and deadliest tornado in Kentucky history,” said state governor Andy Beshear, adding he feared “we have lost more than 100 people.” .

“The devastation is unlike anything I’ve seen in my life, and I find it hard to put it into words,” he told reporters.

Beshear has declared a state of emergency in the state.

The town of Mayfield in western Kentucky has been reduced to “matches,” its mayor Kathy O’Nan told CNN.

The small town of 10,000 inhabitants was described as “ground zero” by the authorities and seemed post-apocalyptic: blocks of the town were razed; historic houses and buildings blown down to their slabs; tree trunks stripped of their branches; cars overturned in the fields.

Some Christmas decorations were still visible by the side of the road.

Beshear said there were some 110 people working at the candle factory when the storm hit, causing the roof to collapse.

Forty people were rescued, but it would be “a miracle if someone else is found alive,” he said.

CNN played a heart-wrenching plea posted on Facebook by a factory worker.

“We’re trapped, please help us all,” a woman said, her voice shaking as a coworker whimpered in the background.

“We’re at the candle factory in Mayfield … Please, all of you. Pray for us.”

The woman, Kyanna Parsons-Perez, was rescued after being trapped under a water fountain.

This morning I was informed of the devastating tornadoes in the central United States. Losing a loved one in a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy. Were working with Governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessment continues.

– President Biden (@POTUS) December 11, 2021

“Like a bomb”

“Looks like a bomb went off,” Alex Goodman, 31, from Mayfield, told AFP.

David Norseworthy, a 69-year-old builder in Mayfield, said the storm blew from his roof and porch as the family hid in a shelter.

“We’ve never had anything like it here,” he told AFP.

In a parking lot in downtown Mayfield, volunteers were collecting warm clothes, diapers and water for residents.

The tornado that passed through Mayfield had rumbled along the ground for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in Kentucky and 227 miles in total, Beshear said.

Previously, the longest American tornado ever to land was a 219 mile storm in Missouri in 1925. It killed 695 people.

In a demonstration of the power of storms on Saturday, when winds derailed a 27-car train near Earlington, Ky., One car was blown 75 yards up a hill and another landed on a House. No one was hurt.

“Rather destroyed”

Reports put the total number of tornadoes in the region at around 30.

At least 13 people were killed in other storm-hit states, including an Amazon warehouse in Illinois, bringing the total toll to 83.

In Arkansas, at least one person has died when a tornado “virtually destroyed” a nursing home in Monette, a county official said.

Another person died elsewhere in the state.

Four people died in Tennessee, while one died in Missouri. Tornadoes also hit the Mississippi.

Biden has pledged all the help from the federal government and said he plans to visit the affected areas.

He said that while the impact of climate change on these particular storms was not yet clear, “we all know everything is more intense when the climate gets warmer, everything.”

More than half a million homes in several states have been without power, according to PowerOutage.com.

Amazon employees trapped

One of the tornadoes hit Amazon’s warehouse in the southern Illinois city of Edwardsville, where around 100 workers were reportedly trapped inside.

“We identified 45 staff who were able to exit the building safely, one who had to be airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment and six fatalities,” the fire chief told reporters. Edwardsville, James Whiteford.

But he said the operation had turned away from the rescue to focus “only on recovery”, fueling fears the toll could rise further.

The news from Edwardsville is tragic. We have been heartbroken at the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. (1/2)

– Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) December 12, 2021

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos said he was “heartbroken” over the deaths, tweeting: “our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.”

