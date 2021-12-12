UK Covid: Obvious symptoms of an Omicron variant that only appears at night





A GP has uncovered traces of an Omicron variant that only appears at night.

World Health Organization (WHO) experts have declared the Omicron variant a “variant of concern” and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that face masks will be mandatory in most indoor venues.

The government has advised British people to work from home as much as possible, and an NHS Covid pass is required to enter nightclubs.

READ MORE: ‘I turn on 40,000 Christmas lights in my house every year to commemorate my son who died at the age of 5’

Doctors in South Africa, where the mutation was first discovered, have provided some insight into the symptoms of omicrons.

New measures for travelers are being implemented across Europe amid fears of new omicron variants (Image: Getty).

At a briefing convened by the South African Ministry of Health, GP Unben Pillay said “night sweats” are a symptom of a new strain.

People in a cold sweat wake up with wet pajamas and blankets, no matter how cool the room is.

The GP said he had seen cases of Omicron presenting with a dry cough, fever, fatigue and “a lot of body aches”.

He added that vaccinated people tend to be “much better.”

Although evidence is scarce, there are encouraging signs that existing vaccines offer some protection against new strains.

Early data suggest that the booster jab for Covid-19 provides an additional layer of protection against the disease.

Do you want to stay up to date with the latest news, views, features and opinions from across the city?

MyLondon’s awesome newsletter, The 12, is full of up-to-date information to entertain, inform and uplift you.

You will receive 12 Stories straight to your inbox around 12:00 PM. A perfect lunchtime read.

And best of all – it’s free!

The MyLondon team tells the story of London for the people of London. Our reporters cover all the news you need, from city hall to local streets, so you won’t miss a single moment.

Don’t skip the beat and sign up for our 12 newsletter here.

An article published in the journal Nature wrote, “If the mutation impairs vaccine performance, more than four zaps may be needed for additional protection against the virus, possibly sharpening the question of whether new vaccine formulations should continue boosting doses indefinitely. will,” he said.

“The Omicron variant also further clouded our predictions of how the booster campaign would affect the epidemic trajectory,” he added.

However, experts appear optimistic about the efficacy of a Covid-19 booster vaccine.

Want to get the latest crime, sports or breaking news from London right in your inbox? Adjust to your needs here.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mylondon.news/news/uk-world-news/uk-covid-telltale-omicron-variant-22433108 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos