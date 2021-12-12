Apple donates to tornado relief efforts in multiple U.S. states





Apple will donate to support relief efforts on the ground following tornadoes and other severe weather in parts of the central and southern United States, according to a tweet shared by Apple CEO Tim Cook, Saturday.

Cook did not disclose the exact amount of Apple’s donation, but the company regularly supports relief efforts following natural disasters.

At least 30 tornadoes were reported between Friday night and Saturday morning in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, causing widespread death and property damage, according to CNN.

Our hearts go out to all of those affected by the devastating weather and tornadoes in the South and Midwest. Apple will donate to support relief efforts on the ground. – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 11, 2021

Popular stories

Apple Updates AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max Firmware

Apple today released a new 4C165 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. The second generation AirPods and AirPods Max previously ran firmware version 4A400. AirPods Pro previously had firmware 4A402 and AirPods 3 ran firmware version 4B66. Apple does not offer information on what is included in updated firmware updates …

IPhone 14 Pro models will feature a perforated display

The high-end iPhone 14 Pro models launched in 2022 are expected to have a perforated display, according to Korean site The Elec. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature the upgraded display, which will remove the notch used in current iPhone models. The perforated cutout will allow Apple to provide a larger display area while …

Apple Releases New MagSafe Charger Firmware [Updated]

Apple today released updated firmware for the MagSafe charger, which is compatible with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models with magnets inside. The new firmware is version 10M229, instead of 9M5069. Note that in the Settings app, you will see a version number rather than the firmware number. The new version is 247.0.0.0 and the old version is 174.0.0.0. The MagSafe charger was initially released in the fall …

Deals: AirPods 3 drops to new low price of $ 139.99

Amazon today beats the Black Friday price we tracked on Apple’s AirPods 3 last month, now available for just $ 139.99, down from $ 179.00. On Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, we tracked AirPods 3 at $ 149.99. Note: MacRumors is an Affiliate Partner with some of these vendors. When you click on a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us make the site work. …

New iPhone SE launch looms large as suppliers begin to prepare for shipments

Several component vendors in Apple’s supply chain are preparing to ship a third-generation iPhone SE, slated for launch in the first half of 2022, industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes. The full report has yet to be released, but a paid preview reads: VCM vendors see no reduction in orders for new iPhones: VCM (Voice Coil Motor) …

WhatsApp Launches Instant Cryptocurrency Payments In The United States

WhatsApp launched a cryptocurrency payment feature for a small number of users in the United States, thanks to the integration of Novi, a digital wallet owned by Facebook (now Meta). The pilot program allows users of the encrypted messaging application to send and receive money “instantly, securely and at no cost” using the Paxos Dollar stablecoin (USPD), whose value is linked to the dollar American. The…

Apple CEO Tim Cook “secretly” signed $ 275 billion deal with China in 2016

Apple CEO Tim Cook “secretly” signed an agreement worth more than $ 275 billion with Chinese officials, promising that Apple would help develop China’s economy and technological capabilities, reports The Information. In an extensive paid report based on interviews and purported internal Apple documents, The Information revealed that Tim Cook personally struck a five-year deal …

