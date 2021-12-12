This digital bank is designed for the LGBTQ+ community.





When Rob Curtis was running Gaydar in 2018, he sat in a chat room and watched hopefuls in love speak. Although it was a dating site, they turned to help finding doctors, accountants, and explored the complexities of being LGBTQ+ in a world that didn’t suit us. Three years later, Curtis is trying to answer some of these questions with neobank, a Daylighta New York-based startup built by three queer millennials for the LGBTQ+ community to address a problem we’re already experiencing.

Daylight, for example, will give you a debit card with a name of your choosing, no matter what your ID is. Walk Walk, an analytics tool that rates companies in bathrooms with gender, use of pronouns, owner-supported causes in monthly reports, and ability to tell Daylight customers how much they have spent in stores rated as LGBTQ+ unfriendly There is this. It’s not about cultural cancellation, Curtis says. It provides greater transparency to large economic blocks that care who appear legitimately.

Queer finance did not sell easily. Curtis said it’s really difficult to convince investors that LGBTQ+ people have specific financial needs and that in doing so they can build profitable, large-scale businesses. They presented their ideas almost 100 times and each time they learned to tell our story better. When they persuaded Kapor Capital and Precursor Ventures to lead a $5 million seed round by June 2021, they formed a coalition of backers: queer angel investors, fintech syndicates, and the Citibanks Impact fund. Thousands of LGBTQ+ people are waiting for Daylights to launch ahead of Christmas in the US.

Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Paul Barnes-Hoggett says that simply putting rainbow stickers on objects is not enough to provide great service to LGBTQ+ people. We need to understand our unique needs. What does a wife do when she goes to the bank as a gay man? A big part of what Daylight, designed by LGBTQ+ people, sells to its customers is relief. Barnes-Hoggett says micro-aggression, intentional or not, will not happen in Daylight.

Community-related content is a chunk of that trade. Members can share their fertility goals and treatment successes, along with advice on how to fund them. Personalization is central to our vision for the future, Barnes-Hoggett says, and is increasingly in demand through banking services, products and pricing. Barnes-Hoggett learned this from Alice Financial, a startup he co-founded in 2014. US employers link apps to payroll, employees link debit cards, and Alice finds potentially eligible expenses like childcare, reducing employee taxable income and saving money when filing income taxes. The platform effectively offers the lowest-paid $1 per hour increase in the US. Barnes-Hoggett says a lot of people have been on the breadline. We had principles. Don’t touch anyone’s salary. Life is at stake, so I’ve learned to get the basics right.

Trials overlap. On average, LGBTQ+ people earn less, live in poverty more often, and save less on pensions. Queer women of color and transgender people are far worse off than the LGBTQ+ average. According to Billie Simmons, Daylights co-founder and COO, big banks treat LGBTQ+ like a single group when they need personalized financial advice. Simmons says the prevalent idea of ​​childlessness is two-income queers overflowing with disposable income. Of course, two white cisgender gay men could find themselves in this situation in San Francisco or New York, where they are likely to be LGBTQ+, but it’s not universal. When loans for hormone therapy or HIV treatment are turned down, many have no choice but to go to expensive high-interest credit cards to fill the void.

