Today’s omicron update: now in 25 states what its symptoms are, what we still don’t know





The omicron variant is raising global concerns.

For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

Now detected in 25 states, the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread in the United States, as scientists begin to paint a picture of how easily the mutated virus can spread from person to person. other and escape vaccine protection.

Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Friday that nearly 80% of confirmed omicron cases in the United States are fully vaccinated, with about a third having also received a booster. More than a third had already been infected with the virus.

In the United States, President Joe Biden is stepping up his efforts to request vaccines and boosters until more information on the new variant becomes available. As a result, the United States administered 12.5 million shots in the past week, according to Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus response coordinator. This is the highest number of weekly shootings since May. Seven million of them were booster shots, Zients said.

So far, COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be very effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, with unvaccinated people more than 10 times more likely to be hospitalized if infected. Vaccine makers are optimistic that current vaccines approved for use in the United States will also provide some degree of protection against omicron.

Here are eight important things to know about omicron today. To learn more about COVID boosters, here’s a tip on how to easily get an appointment and a free ride. Here’s how you’ll get a free COVID test kit soon, and details on mixing and pairing vaccines.

Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine booster may be needed to guard against omicron

Scientists at BioNTech said on Wednesday that two doses of the vaccine developed with Pfizer may not be enough to defend against the omicron variant and that three doses – the first two injections and a booster – may be needed to restore protection.

“People who have received two vaccines are unlikely to have significant prevention against infection or any type of illness. [from the new variant]Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech said at Wednesday’s briefing. Sahin said more information is needed to confirm his first lab results which indicate that a third dose of Pfizer vaccine is important to guard against variant.

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said last week that all COVID vaccines may have diminished protection against the variant. CNET contacted Moderna for an update but did not immediately get a response.

So far omicron virus creates mild symptoms

Walensky said on Friday that of 43 confirmed cases in the United States, only one had to be hospitalized and there had been no deaths. Most report mild symptoms.

Drugmakers could create omicron-specific vaccine if needed

It could take weeks to know for sure how effective the current vaccines are against the omicron variant. But Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson say they are already preparing to create a vaccine designed to fight omicron if needed.

Moderna said he could have vaccine candidates ready for testing in 60 to 90 days. Pfizer said it could have a new vaccine ready by March, pending regulatory clearance. Johnson & Johnsonsaidit is working with scientists in South Africa and around the world to assess the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine against the omicron variant and has started work on a new vaccine designed for omicron.

Early signs suggest new COVID variant could spread more easily than Delta

It might still be a couple of weeks before we learn more about how easily omicron can be transmitted between people and the resistance of the mutated virus to the current crop of vaccines, but Dr.Anthony Fauci, adviser The president’s chief medical officer, at a White House briefing on Tuesday, early data also suggests that omicron may be more infectious than the delta variant and is replacing delta as the dominant COVID strain in South Africa.

Omicron confirmed in 25 US states

It surfaced in California and Minnesota. Now, the variant has been detected in 25 states across the country, from Washington to Mississippi and from Texas to Utah. The United States and other countries were already bracing for an increase in the number of cases as colder weather and holiday gatherings brought more people indoors. Now projections of a winter push from the dominant delta variant join concerns about the spread of the omicron.

Add to that the increase in influenza infections, and experts are worried about a “twindemia” of the two diseases.

Omicron could become dominant COVID variant in Europe within months

In Europe, omicron could become the most common COVID variant within months, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

“Mathematical modeling indicates that Omicron’s VOC is expected to cause more than half of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in the EU / EEA over the next few months” due to early understandings of the high transmissibility of the variant of omicron between people, the organization said in adéc. 2 briefing (PDF).

Scientists studying the omicron variant in South Africa, where it was first reported to the World Health Organization, said it spreads more than twice as fast as the delta variant. But what it is not yet known is whether the spread is accelerated because mutations facilitate the spread among humans, whether vaccines are less effective against this strain, or for some other reason. The study cited by the New York Times has not yet been published or peer reviewed.

Omicron has similarities to the delta variant mutation

COVID attaches itself to cells using an advanced protein in its structure. Omicron has more mutations than the delta variant, which is considered to be at least twice as contagious as the previous strains. While it is not yet clear whether omicron is more or less contagious than delta, the presence of these mutations is a cause for concern.

This may be one of the reasons countries around the world have banned travel from certain southern African countries and increased travel restrictions that include negative COVID testing 24 hours before travel, which whatever the vaccination status.

Drugmakers are exploring whether current vaccines are effective against the new variant.

Sarah Tew / CNET’s COVID PCR Tests May Identify Omicron Variant

Most PCR tests to identify the presence of COVID-19 in the body are free (COVID tests for international travel are the main exception). So it’s good news that the existing nasal swab test has been found to detect the omicron variant – a blood test or other procedure has so far not been necessary.

“Fortunately for us, the PCRs that we mainly use would detect this very unusual variant which has a very large constellation of mutations,” Fauci said on November 29 at a press briefing.

Booster shots and vaccines urged to help prevent the spread of omicron

On December 2, Biden announced a plan to help protect the United States from the omicron variant this winter. He understands:

Outreach programs to contact those eligible to receive booster injections. Make home COVID testing “free” for everyone. pills as treatment for people infected with COVID-19 (these are recommended but not yet approved by the FDA) Sending 200 million additional doses of COVID vaccine to international countries over the next 100 days (280 million have already been sent).

For additional COVID advice, here’s what to know about the new travel restrictions, how to keep your vaccine card on your phone, and what to do if you lose your vaccine card.

The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended for health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified healthcare professional with any questions you may have about a health problem or health goals.

