House Prices 2022: Will Prices Finally Decline?





While real estate prices are expected to rise in 2022, which will continue to be a seller’s market, it will be even more painful for buyers, especially those looking to enter the market for the first time. As the pandemic continues and the aftermath of Brexit is still felt, 2021 is full of transitions for the housing market.

The pandemic has suppressed demand for larger homes, which has led to significant increases in prices outside the city.

What’s more, the remarkable economic recovery will allow more people to buy and/or sell, increasing market consistency throughout 2022.

Government stimulus measures to the market, including the very popular stamp duty holiday, have created a spur of the moment for buyers looking for thousands of dollars in cash.

But as the new year approaches, will property prices continue to peak, with many of these factors obscured? Or can buyers take a look as 2022 approaches?

How much will house prices rise in 2022?

The Office for Budget Responsibility estimates that home prices will rise 3.2% in 2022, 0.9% in 2023, 1.9% in 2024, 2.9% in 2025 and 3.5% in 2026, after rising 8.6% by the end of the year suggested that I do. .

Elsewhere, Rightmove is projecting 5% growth in 2022 as the current price shows no signs of stagnating or declining.

Most agents are now expecting a 3-5% increase by this time next year.

“It’s not going to be in double digits as it is recently, but it’s probably around 4%.

“As telecommuting becomes more normal and workers can live further away from traditional employment hubs, we will see the market continue to pull in equilibrium.

“While unlikely to make an impact in 2022, governments must keep in mind the growing disillusionment among young people who feel they are increasingly moving away from their dream of owning real estate.

“This potential voting loss issue will almost certainly lead to additional support for first-time buyers in 2023, further distorting the market.”

Which areas will see the largest increase?

Local home prices will jump more in some areas than in others. It’s not just London.

Kevin Shaw of Leaders Romans Group told Express.co.uk:

“It’s an area where people on the move can make more money, and it’s a place that can satisfy their desire to have more space following the surge into the suburbs following closures.

“Similarly, investors buying in the Midland and North are benefiting from their preferred mortgage deals, along with a better loan-to-value ratio, yield and improved monthly cash return on investment.

“The reason is that despite historically strong equity growth in the South, we bought it to further accentuate activity in the northern towns in 2021 and we expect it to continue into 2022.”

