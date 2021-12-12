It is a confusion for us. No one knows how Omicron was born, but scientists have theories





If we know where this is coming from, we would be in a better position to prevent this from happening again, said Dr. Jeremy Luban, chair of AIDS research at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine. For example, if variants develop in people who are immunocompromised, it shows that it is essential to ensure that these people, and anyone they come in contact with, are fully vaccinated. And better understanding how microbes are transmitted from animals to humans and back can help us protect ourselves from the next virus to emerge from the animal kingdom.

In the first months of the pandemic, most experts were not worried about the virus mutating. They saw about two mutations per month, rarely of importance to human health.

Then, in the fall of 2020, everyone could talk about these variants, Luban said. Why was the virus seemingly static until the fall of 2020, and then all of a sudden there was this explosion of clinically relevant mutations?

While studying the genome of the virus, Luban and his team noticed in March 2020 that a mutation labeled D614G was increasing in frequency and became concerned about what that meant. Now he thinks this could be the mother of all mutations.

It is the foundation on which the others exist, he said. In the lab, he showed that without D614G, the Alpha variant, first discovered in the UK in September 2020, was no longer functional.

There may be a general principle here, Luban said. For some mutations to be viable, there must first be another enabling mutation. And we suspect the D614G is just one of several. Why did the virus mutate little at first, then suddenly start producing Alpha, Beta, Delta and more? Perhaps this is because it took a while for the virus to acquire these enabling mutations, Luban said.

And when Omicron burst onto the scene last month, its surprising number of mutations may have been made possible by several of these catalysts, possibly including D614G.

Most scientists suspect that Omicron evolved in the body of a person whose immune system has been weakened by HIV, cancer treatment, drugs that suppress the immune system, or other factors.

A weakened immune system can be a favorable framework for the proliferation of harmful mutation errors that occur in the genes of a virus when it replicates. Mutations occur randomly and generally do not improve the effectiveness of viruses. When a virus acquires a mutation that gives it an advantage, it is purely by luck.

But Omicron came out armed with a slew of mutations apparently tailored to allow rapid spread among people. This suggests that he evolved in an environment where something more than chance was involved, said Mark Zeller, a scientist at the Scripps Research Institute. The number and type of mutations suggest an evolutionary process different from simple normal transmission in a community.

And that environment could be the body of an immunocompromised person. We already knew that the virus could persist for a long time in these people. A 2020 study at Brigham and Womens Hospital followed an immunocompromised individual who harbored the virus for 152 days.

If this theory is correct, well you will never know who hosted the evolution of the Omicrons. But scientists envision the virus replicating for months in that person, learning ways to evade the failing immune system. Eventually it spread to someone else, and from there.

Dr Yonatan Grad, assistant professor of immunology and infectious diseases at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, offers a slightly different hypothesis: rather than developing in a severely immunocompromised person, the variant could have formed in a someone whose immunity has increased and decreased, such as someone who is undergoing cycles of chemotherapy.

In this scenario, the virus would have been exposed to the person’s antibodies but would never have been completely eliminated. Each time the virus reproduced, the versions that could resist the person’s antibodies were more likely to survive.

Another theory argues that the variant developed undetected in people in a location where little vaccination, testing, or genomic sequencing was done. (Southern Africa, where Omicron was first detected, would not meet this definition: the region has sophisticated viral surveillance systems. Although vaccination rates are low, it is not known whether the virus is native to this region.) The virus may have infected a lot. people, and over a year and a half of person-to-person spread, it has steadily acquired new mutations, said Luban, the UMass researcher.

Grad considers this extremely unlikely, given the extent of the mixing between peoples.

What about animal theory?

It has fewer adherents, but many see it as plausible. There is a long history of viruses passing from animals to humans, Luban said. SARS-CoV-2, the official name for the pandemic coronavirus, is believed to come from bats. We know it goes from animals to humans. We know it can cause mutations in animals and spread to humans, he said.

SARS-CoV-2 has been found in dogs and cats and in mink farms. Zoos reported cases in lions and tigers, snow leopards, gorillas and, just days ago, hippos. It is widespread among white-tailed deer in the Midwest and Northeast, and genomic studies show that the virus has repeatedly spread in the deer population.

But no one knows how the virus travels between humans and deer, which don’t have much close contact. It could be an intermediate animal that interacts with both humans and deer, such as dogs, but no one has evidence to confirm this.

This confuses us enormously, said Marc C. Johnson, professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at the University of Missouri School of Medicine.

There is other suggestive evidence that gives credence to the animal-to-human theory. Johnson said his studies of New York City sewage found samples of SARS-CoV-2 with mutations that had never been detected in virus samples from people. The mutations included changes that allow the virus to escape antibodies. And these versions of the virus were so widespread that they probably weren’t from a single patient, Johnson said.

One possible explanation is that the mutations come from animals whose feces entered the sewers, possibly dogs, cats or rats.

That’s not to say that the variants found in New York Sewers are related to Omicron. Rather, they suggest that Omicron may have developed in a similar fashion. I think they are independent viruses that evolved under similar conditions, Johnson said. Omicron has a lot in common with these New York bloodlines.

But Zeller notes that even if the virus mutated as it spread among animals, then it should have suddenly jumped on a human. It seems less plausible to me, he said.

Ultimately, Zeller said, when it comes to Omicron’s origins, we don’t know and I’m not sure I know.

Felice J. Freyer can be contacted at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer.

