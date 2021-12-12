Global Britain struggles to get US attention to the battle for steel – POLITICO





LONDON The UK is tired of playing nice in its long-standing steel trade dispute with the US, but playing bad could backfire.

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan visited Washington last week to urge her counterparts to lift the punitive national security tariffs on steel and aluminum that former President Donald Trump imposed in 2018.

So far, the bet does not seem to have paid off.

Trevelyan has faced mounting pressure at home, after convincing those eager to fight back to give him the chance to adopt a softer line. She noted, before leaving Washington, that the UK was ready to retaliate further.

“We have always been clear that resolving this dispute is the right thing to do,” she said. This will benefit workers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic and eliminate the need for the UK to impose retaliatory duties on US products. “

There are already UK tariffs on items like Bourbon whiskey and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. These could be increased. But the UK could target other areas as well, with some in the Commerce Department offering American wine as an option.

The question is whether threatening Washington will work. For its part, the EU threatened to double its retaliatory tariffs on the steel issue and, after a few months, Washington gave in. But the EU is a massive trade bloc, whereas after Brexit the UK is a single nation on its own.

The idea that the UK is threatening the US with heightened trade conflict is utter nonsense, said David Henig, co-founder of the UK Trade Forum. The turnover also scoffs at the idea that the United States would pay much attention to sectoral tariffs.

However, DIT insiders argue that US trade with Britain is large enough that tariffs on the right sectors cause trade pressure that could get the ball rolling in Washington.

Even if so, the escalating feud could worsen relations between the two sides, something the UK government is reluctant to do as it still hopes for a broader trade deal eventually.

In Washington, it’s skepticism. Tan Albayrak, a trade lawyer from DC, said the post-Brexit commitment to a broader trade deal and the Biden administration’s desire to reconnect with the EU after the era Trump meant he didn’t anticipate the UK would move forward with this threat of increasing retaliatory tariffs on the US

Washington seems so disinterested in a free trade deal that Britain will want to act with caution.

After meeting Trevelyan, US Secretary of Commerce Katherine Tai was elusive about resuming talks on a deal. However, some expect Tai to come to Britain next month, and there are even rumors that Dan Mulaney, who led the now dormant FTA negotiations on the US side, could also do so. an appearance in London in the spring.

Heated steel

Despite hoping to leave Washington with a timetable for the start of the steel talks, Trevelyan has not even gotten a response to his invitation to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to travel to London next month to discuss more before the question. However, UK officials said she was confident the visit would continue.

The row will become even more tense next month, when the same tariffs are relaxed for the EU, meaning the bloc will have a competitive advantage over Britain.

It was insulting enough that the US negotiated the issue with Brussels without coming to the UK for talks, but to see the continent get special treatment as Washington’s so-called special partner is left out is more difficult to swallow.

Pressure from the political opposition is to be expected. Shadow Secretary for International Trade Nick Thomas-Symonds said it was extremely disappointing that Trevelyan did not return from Washington with a deal. Time is running out, ”he said, adding that the conservative administration must stop letting our steel communities down.

There are also problems on his side. Several Conservative MPs occupying seats in the steel industry are worried about the lack of progress and are starting to increase pressure on the government.

A consultation on the next possible moves was made this summer, but the Commerce Department sat there, hoping Washington will play the ball.

The United States might pay attention if Britain moves on to threats to unilaterally suspend post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland over its disagreements with Brussels, which US President Joe Biden has warned against for fear that this does not endanger the peace in the region.

The United States is so opposed to such a move that, before the trade secretary’s trip, a memo was leaked warning that Washington would not discuss the steel issue until Britain back down. threats to suspend the agreement with Northern Ireland.

Some argue that maintaining steel tariffs, in fact, puts more pressure on the tense trade situation involving Britain and Northern Ireland. Trevelyan has reportedly presented this argument to his US counterparts, which could be interpreted as a threat: lift those tariffs or the UK will be more likely to suspend Brexit trade rules.

Ministers argue the two are unrelated and insist, even privately, that the UK will not use the protocol line as leverage against Washington.

Henig said the suggestion did not make sense because it would also threaten the EU, and collectively this represents two-thirds of our trade. He added: The government needs a pretty urgent dose of reality.

