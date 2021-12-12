What are the best US military options for Ukraine?





Since last April, Russia has slowly and methodically built up military forces near the Ukrainian border. Those who remember the strengthening of the US military in 1990 before the January Desert Storm attack to liberate Kuwait and invade Iraq, will recognize that such a build-up is a serious threat.

But, as retired foreign zone officer Jeff Hartman notes, those trying to predict when an invasion of Ukraine will occur failed to realize that it had already happened. It started in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea and the creation of a breakaway region in eastern Ukraine. What comes next is just a continuation of that operation.

Russia has been consistent in its messages on Ukraine that Ukraine must remain a buffer between Russia and the West, outside of NATO. To achieve this goal, Russian President Vladimir PutinVladimir Vladimirovich PutinFrom the Cold War to a hard freeze Vindman: the United States has been “fickle” in its friendship with Ukraine New policy gives some federal agencies 24 hours to assess cyberattacks chief, can always choose not to use military force in Ukraine, but he has unquestionably given himself military options from which to choose. A major military operation in Ukraine would require most of Russia’s active military ground and airborne forces, but it could be done.

If the United States and the West hope to prevent an armed conflict, and not just respond to one, we can always take preventative action now. What are the options for the United States (and the West) to prevent Russia from continuing its invasion of Ukraine? They are complicated, to be sure, and involve diplomatic, informational, military and economic actions. I will focus on military options, which could cause Russia to recalculate its chances of success in Ukraine.

President BidenJoe BidenJos Andrs to visit Kentucky in the wake of Sunday’s devastating tornadoes preview: officials and experts respond to omicron; Biden administration sounds the alarm on Russia, China Biden says he will travel to storm-affected area: “We’re going to get through this together” MORE said sending US troops to the ground in Ukraine was not on the table. It is clear to most observers that the United States is unwilling to risk a larger war with Russia by sending troops to fight alongside Ukrainian soldiers. Thus, military options should seek asymmetric responses that prevent us from potentially escalating into nuclear conflict. One of those options is to threaten Russia’s earlier attempts to establish buffer zones through so-called frozen conflicts.

In Georgia, Russia created two autonomous zones through the frozen conflicts of Abkhazia in the Black Sea region and Ossetia in the north. In Moldova, a small Russian force remains inside the breakaway Republic of Transnistria, which borders Ukraine. These outposts of Russian expansion are exposed and vulnerable to military actions from Georgia and Moldova, if supported by the West. More importantly, threatening these outposts does not threaten Russia proper, because unlike Crimea, Russia does not declare them as Russian territory. Bolstering Moldovan and Georgian forces to create a credible threat to recapture those breakaway regions would require Russia to divert its military forces from any plan against Ukraine, perhaps enough to cast doubt on the plan.

The United States and its Western supporters could also threaten to blockade or quarantine the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, surrounded by Poland and the Baltic Sea. Such a move would strain Russian military resources, especially when paired with accumulations around Russian outposts in Moldova and Georgia.

Finally, Turkey could play an unexpected role if the United States and the West can convince it that Turkey’s security is also threatened by an expansionist Russia. Under the Montreux Convention, a treaty that regulates the passage of ships between the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, Turkey controls the strait connecting the two bodies of water. In accordance with Articles 20 and 21 of the Convention, if Turkey considers that it is in imminent danger of war, it has the right to authorize or restrict the passage of any vessels of its choice. Turkey could declare that a war in Ukraine would present a danger to Turkey, allowing it to grant passage to an unlimited number of Western warships while restricting Russian passage. Such a move would quickly tip the balance of power against Russia in the Black Sea region, which Turkey might find beneficial for its own long-term security interests.

We cannot know what choices President Putin will make vis-à-vis Ukraine, but he has assembled the means to give him several credible military options. If we are to prevent such a choice, it would be prudent for the United States and the West to do the same. This means not only saying we would take action, but moving troops and equipment so that we can take action if we wish. This is the kind of message the Russian leadership understands.

The retired sergeant. General Kevin Ryan is a senior fellow at Harvard Kennedy Schools Belfer Center. He was United States Defense Attaché in Moscow and Director of Army Strategy, Plans and Policy (G35) at the Pentagon.

