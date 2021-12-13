Appointed US lawyer faces dilemma during police investigation





If Andy Luger becomes Minnesota’s next US attorney, one of his first jobs will be deciding whether to step down from the state’s most high-profile federal investigation.

President Joe Biden’s candidate for Minnesota’s highest-ranking federal prosecutor, Luger is awaiting confirmation from the US Senate to determine whether he will return to the post he held during the latter part of the Obama administration.

Since leaving in 2017, Luger has worked as a legal partner for Jones Day. Until last month, Luger played a leading role in Jones Day’s work for the city of Minneapolis, responding to the Justice Department’s investigation into whether his police department had engaged in a ” model and practice ”of systemic illegal conduct.

This puts Luger in an ethical impasse. If he steps down, he will witness a potentially historic case. If he doesn’t, he will face charges that the outcome of the case will be marred by what his critics say is a conflict of interest, as he switched sides in the same investigation.

“I am very concerned that Andy Luger, occupying this post of American prosecutor, blocks this investigation or distorts this investigation to the point that it would be ineffective,” activist Michelle Gross said at a press conference after the ‘announcement of Luger’s appointment last month.

The dilemma is just one of the challenges that await the New Jersey-born lawyer who graduated from Georgetown University. As a U.S. attorney, Luger would oversee 130 employees, including more than 65 prosecutors, and set the federal agenda statewide as the senior federal law enforcement official.

Luger is set to return to his old role as the community turns to the Justice Department to hold Minneapolis Police responsible for the murder of George Floyd. In addition to investigations into the models and practices, federal prosecutors indicted Derek Chauvin and the three other ex-officers in the Floyd case with civil rights violations. Minneapolis and St. Paul are experiencing an upsurge in gun violence that has both cities on track for record homicides this year, a far cry from the historically low violent crime rate in Minnesota during Luger’s last term. And the cartel-linked methamphetamine and opioid trade has tightened its grip on the pandemic.

Luger declined to comment on this story, including whether he was considering participating in the Models and Practices Inquiry, citing the delicacy of the appointment process. But his allies say Luger’s history as a public servant and his work at prestigious companies like Jones Day make him the right fit.

“We really need someone with the depth of experience and credibility that Andy has with so many people in the community,” said Steven Schleicher, a trial attorney who worked in the United States Attorney’s Office for. 13 years old, some under Luger, and was part of the special team that pursued Chauvin in the state case. “In difficult times, this is when you want to build on that experience.”

Minneapolis Unofficial Law Firm

A seasoned attorney who worked in the United States Attorney’s Office in New York City from the late 1980s, Luger is known for his tenacity and outspoken style, and his name carries weight in Twin Cities legal and political circles.

“He’s a straight shooter,” said Seamus Hughes, a counterterrorism expert who worked with Luger. “You will never know his opinion.”

In 2006, Luger ran a DFL-approved campaign for the Hennepin County District Attorney, but lost to Mike Freeman. He returned to public service eight years later after being appointed to the Minnesota attorney’s office by President Obama.

During this tenure, Luger oversaw complicated prosecutions for embezzlement and other white collar criminal cases. He helped end Jacob Wetterling’s family 27 years after the slain boy went missing. When nine men attempted to leave the country and join ISIS, Luger’s office pursued one of the largest terrorism cases in the country’s history.

Cutting a national figure as an ambitious prosecutor, he also made enemies along the way. A group of lawmakers and state activists publicly opposed Luger’s return to the US attorney’s office, saying his record was not progressive enough and that a counterterrorism agenda he had helped oversee was subduing members of the Somali community to unwarranted espionage.

After new President Donald Trump called for the resignation of American lawyers across the country, Luger joined Jones Day, who specializes in advocating for white collar workers.

Jones Day ranks among the most profitable and sprawling law firms in the world. His client list includes families of migrants detained at the Trump border and the Bin Laden family.

With Luger’s help, Jones Day has since become the unofficial City of Minneapolis law firm.

A potential “insurmountable conflict”

In the fall of 2020, following Floyd’s murder and subsequent riots, Luger “offered to help him and his company,” Minneapolis City Attorney Jim Rowader said, in an email (Rowader would not accept an interview and instead provided a statement).

At the time, the DOJ office in Washington had yet to announce the model and practice investigation, and Luger’s Trump-appointed successor Erica MacDonald still served as US attorney. of Minnesota.

Through a pro bono deal with Minneapolis facilitated by Luger, Jones Day took charge of a long list of issues related to the Justice Department’s investigation, including responding to subpoenas, negotiating a consent decree and “proactive brainstorming[ing] potential [police] reforms ”, according to the contracts between Jones Day and Rowader.

Jones Day is also helping the city respond to a separate Police Department investigation conducted by the State Department of Human Rights. The law firm is engaged to investigate complaints from citizens about police misconduct filed with the city’s Department of Civil Rights. And it helps the city negotiate employment contracts with the Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers, according to city contracts.

“[Luger’s] Valuable help and leadership came at a crucial time in the town’s emergence and healing from the trauma of George Floyd’s murder and was crucial in the continued success of the work being carried out by the town attorney’s office, ” Rowader said.

Luger has not worked with the city since the official announcement of Biden’s appointment in November, “and we miss his service,” he added.

The conflict stems from Luger’s access to attorney-client privileged information about the city’s legal position and strategy, said Ana Pottratz Acosta, who teaches ethics at Mitchell Hamline School of Law.

“During someone’s performance, you have frank conversations.… You have access to documents that are not part of the public record,” Acosta said. “If he really worked on these issues, I think it’s a conflict that cannot be renounced,” meaning he would have to recuse himself, she said.

Luger’s name appears on several contract documents, including one dated October 19, 2021, which expands the agreement to include a legal response to a police officer’s disability claim. Luger had not yet been officially named at the time, but his name had appeared seven months earlier on a list of three finalists reported by several news outlets. The FBI was doing a final background check on Luger when he signed this contract, a final step in the appointment process.

Acosta compared the dilemma to that faced by former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. After revelations that Sessions had been in contact with the Russian ambassador, he withdrew from an investigation into accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Unlike Sessions, Luger is not the subject of this investigation. But “he cannot work for the Department of Justice as a US attorney in Minnesota investigating a former client of his directly related to the case in which he represented them,” Acosta said.

Even though Luger did not obtain inside information, the perception of a conflict is still a problem in light of the ethics policy of the Department of Justice, Acosta said.

“The appearance of a potential conflict is enough to err on the side of challenging,” she said.

