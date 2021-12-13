UK Covid Alert Raises to Level 4 as Omicron Cases Surge | covid





Amid concerns over a sharp rise in omicron cases and warnings that health care is on its knees, the UK’s Covid alert level has risen, indicating significant pressure on the NHS.

The decision to move from level 3 to 4 was made on the recommendation of the UK’s Chief Medical Officer and the NHS Englands National Medical Director on Sunday.

They said: The advent of Omicron adds an additional and rapidly growing risk to public and healthcare services. Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and reduces Omicron’s vaccine protection against symptomatic disease.

Level 4 is defined by the government as the general distribution of the COVID-19 epidemic. Contagion is high and direct Covid-19 pressures on health care are widespread and significant or increasing. In May, the alert level was downgraded from Level 4 to Level 3.

However, the emergence of the Omicron strain has alarmed and the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has warned that 5,000 people a day could be hospitalized, even if the new strain causes less serious illness than the Delta. Epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson said the total could be twice that number.

Chief medical officers noted that the NHS was already under pressure before the full impact of omicron was felt, which was pointed out by other senior health officials on Sunday.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) at University College London, told LBC: It will be dramatically and much worse than a normal winter. So a big problem arises.

The hospital expects NHS England to declare a national incident in the coming days. This means that decision making will be more centralized. This will result in one more cancellation of routine work, an addition to the waiting list of already nearly 6 million people, and repurposing of staff. A senior NHS source said GPs will instruct GPs to significantly increase boosters over the next two weeks, prioritize non-urgent appointments and reduce the number of face-to-face interactions outside of vaccination.

Chris Hopson, head of NHS Providers, which represents the UK’s hospital trust, said health care is already under much higher pressure than it had seen before this time of the year.

He said he was shocked by how many long-term service he had. [hospital] CEOs say this is clearly and indisputably the highest and longest lasting period of pressure they have seen in their careers. They are also concerned that this is happening before the traditional January winter peak and is still happening at a time when there may be additional COVID-19 cases in Omicron. And it seems likely that the Omicron peak will drop in exactly the same early/mid-January.

He said it would be wrong to compare the current situation, which has been under pressure for several months, to January 2020 just by looking at the number of COVID-19 cases in hospitals. .

Hopson pointed to the latest NHS statistics, showing that November was the second busiest month on record for A&E attendance and bed occupancy, with 11% of patients being medically eligible for discharge but delayed due to lack of social support. . He said this was partly due to the reduction in the workforce the NHS is experiencing, loss of employees to retail, hospitality and logistics sectors that pay sign-on bonuses and higher wages, early retirement, or employee migration abroad.

