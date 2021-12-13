Tornadoes in US: Rescuers search for survivors as death toll nears 100 | Weather News





US rescuers desperately searched for survivors on Sunday after tornadoes killed at least 94 people and left cities in ruins, with emergency teams racing against the clock to find dozens of people still missing in a collapsed factory in the Kentucky.

President Joe Biden called the wave of tornadoes, including one that traveled more than 200 miles (320 kilometers), one of the largest storm surges in American history.

It’s a tragedy, said a shaken Biden, who pledged his support for affected states, in television comments. And we still don’t know how many lives are lost and the extent of the damage.

As the death toll rose, dozens of search and rescue officers were helping heart-stunned citizens of the United States sift through the rubble of their homes and businesses overnight.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Sunday the state’s death toll was 10, to more than 80, and that he expected the number to rise. That number will exceed more than 100, Beshear told CNN.

This is the deadliest tornado event we have ever had. The extent of the destruction is devastating, he said. I have places that have disappeared. I mean, just gone.

Tornadoes ravaged the Midwest and southern United States on Friday night, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its path stretching for hundreds of miles.

The remains of a home kitchen after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky [Michael Clubb/AP]

In Dawson Springs alone, with a population of around 2,700, the missing persons list spanned eight pages, Beshear said. The massive and extensive damage makes rescue efforts difficult.

But nowhere has suffered as much as the small town of Mayfield, Ky., Where powerful tornadoes, which meteorologists say are unusual in winter, destroyed a candle factory, killing scores of people as well as firefighters. and police stations.

In the city of 10,000 people in the southwestern corner of the state, houses have been flattened or roofs missing, giant trees have been uprooted and road signs have been mutilated.

Al Jazeeras Heidi Zhou-Castro, reporting from central Mayfield, said there was endless destruction in the city.

It is a very united city. People come from the periphery offering whatever kind of assistance they can provide, she said.

Jeremy Creason, fire chief and director of emergency services for Mayfields, said rescuers had to crawl over the dead to reach the living.

Mayfield resident Jamel Alubahr, 25, said his three-year-old nephew had died and his sister was in hospital with a broken skull after being trapped under the rubble of their home.

It all happened in a snap, said Alubahr, who now lives with another sister in Mayfield.

The genesis of the tornado outbreak was a series of nighttime thunderstorms, including a supercell storm that formed in northeast Arkansas. This storm moved from Arkansas and Missouri to Tennessee and Kentucky.

William Gallus, professor of meteorology at Iowa State University, told Al Jazeera in Ames, Iowa, that before the tornadoes arrived, a very intense system had developed near Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean. , called Kona Low. He said it helped allow our jet stream to warp.

So we had a very strong flow coming from the southwest to the northeast through the central United States and that allowed for a very long period of strong southerly winds which could have moved a lot of warm air and air. very humid air from the Gulf of Mexico. in two locations surprisingly far north for December, Gallus said.

If the first reports are confirmed, the tornado will likely become one of the longest violent tornadoes in U.S. history, said Victor Gensini, an extreme weather researcher at Northern Illinois University.

The storm was all the more remarkable since it occurred in December, when the normally colder weather limits tornadoes.

President Biden told reporters he would ask the Environmental Protection Agency to look into the role climate change may have played in fueling the storms.

As Americans grappled with the vastness of the disaster, condolences poured in, with Pope Francis saying he was praying for the victims of the Kentucky tornado.

Bidens’ Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, severing strained bilateral ties, said his country shared the pain of those who lost loved ones and expressed hope that the victims would quickly overcome the consequences of the tornadoes.

