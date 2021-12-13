Johnson says the UK is facing a ‘tidal wave’ from the Omicron case.





London (AP) Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned the UK is facing a “tsunami” of infection with a strain of Omicron coronavirus and announced that he would significantly increase booster vaccinations to bolster defenses.

In a TV statement, Johnson said in response to Omicron’s “emergency” he would provide a third dose of the vaccine to everyone over the age of 18 by the end of this month. The previous target was the end of January.

He said the number of highly contagious variants in the UK is doubling every two to three days and that “the tsunami of Omicron is coming”.

“It is now clear that two doses of the vaccine are not enough to provide the level of protection we all need,” Johnson said. “But the good news is that our scientists are confident that a third booster dose can raise the level of protection for all of us again.”

He announced a “national mission” to provide a pop-up vaccine center and booster vaccine seven days a week with additional support from military planning teams and thousands of volunteer vaccinators.

Johnson’s December 31 target applies to England. Other parts of the UK (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) are also expected to accelerate vaccination campaigns.

People wear face coverings in Westminster, London, on December 9, 2021. (AP Photo/ Frank Augstein)

The UK Health Security Agency found that while conventional vaccines appear to be less effective at preventing symptomatic infection in people exposed to omicrons, preliminary data suggest that the effectiveness increases between 70% and 75% after a third dose of the vaccine.

In the UK, over 80% of the population over 12 years of age received two doses and 40% of adults received three doses. Delivering the rest of the boosters over the next three weeks will be a formidable challenge with delivering nearly a million servings per day. Johnson admitted that many routine medical procedures had to be postponed to achieve their goals.

Prime Minister Johnson’s announcement came hours after the government raised the official coronavirus threat level, warning that the rapid spread of the Omicron strain has put the UK in a dangerous area.

Chief medical officers in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said at a time when COVID-19 is already prevalent, new highly contagious strains add an additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and health care services. They recommended raising the alert level from 3 to 4 on a 5-point scale. The highest level of 5 indicates that authorities believe the health care system will be overwhelmed.

Shoppers wearing face coverings walk along Oxford Street in central London on December 10, 2021 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Niklas Halle’n/AFP)

Doctors say early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than the now-dominant delta strain, and that vaccines offer less protection against it. British officials say Omicron will replace Delta with Britain’s dominant strain within a few days.

“Data on severity will become clearer in the coming weeks, but hospitalizations at Omicron are already happening and are likely to increase rapidly,” they said.

Concerns over the new strains led Johnson’s Conservative government to re-introduce restrictions lifted almost six months ago. Masks are required in most indoor environments, and entry to nightclubs requires proof of COVID-19, and people are urging people to work from home if possible.

But many scientists say this will not be enough and are calling for stronger measures the government has been resisting so far.

Scientists in South Africa, where Omicron was first identified, said they saw indications that Omicron could cause less serious disease than Delta, but cautioned that it was too early to be certain.

