US, Japan agree to strengthen G-7 security alliance





LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday agreed to strengthen ties with Japan amid a changing security environment in the Indo-Pacific region during his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the G-7 in Liverpool.

According to news reports, the senior US diplomat and his Japanese counterpart discussed mutual efforts to strengthen deterrence and military strike capabilities in the face of China’s growing military power and North Korea’s nuclear program.

“Ministers, in light of the increasingly severe security environment in the region, agreed that it is essential to strengthen the deterrence and response capacities of the Japanese-American alliance,” an official said. who briefed the media after the closed-door meeting.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday unveiled plans to strengthen Tokyo’s military defense position.

The official said Hayashi and Blinken did not discuss the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over China’s human rights record, a move recently approved by Canada, Australia , Great Britain and the United States.

Blinken also met briefly with Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on the sidelines of Saturday’s meetings, after which she touted a “great year” for bilateral relations between longtime allies without answering questions from reporters.

“Really, really remarkable things between Australia and the US, from the Quad Leaders Summit to AUKUS, to our 2 + 2, to the hugely important focus and coordination on a whole host of issues,” Blinken said. .

AUKUS stands for a trilateral alliance between Australia, Britain and the United States, which includes an agreement to build nuclear powered submarines for Australia and not a member of the G- 7 as part of an enhanced deterrence against China’s military expansion in the Indo-Pacific region.

“I know you and me [and] our friends in Japan and India really appreciate these commitments, ”said Payne. “They are now cemented in our future, whether it is the Quad, whether it is AUKUS. And the concrete that is the Australia-US alliance for us underpins all of these efforts. “

Negotiations amid growing tensions with China, Russia and Iran

Saturday’s meetings come on the first of two days of talks between foreign ministers from the world’s major industrialized countries, unofficially known as the G-7, to discuss the build-up of Russian troops along the border. it shares with Ukraine, containing Iran’s nuclear ambitions, addressing the military seizure of Myanmar and the global coronavirus pandemic.

Talks began early Saturday with a call from UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to unite against authoritarianism around the world.

We must unite firmly to resist the aggressors who seek to limit the limits of freedom and democracy, said Truss before meeting with Blinken and their French and German counterparts to discuss the ongoing Iran nuclear negotiations which are taking place simultaneously. in Vienna.

Blinken held “productive” meetings with his British, German and French counterparts on Friday to find a way forward for Iran talks, according to a State Department reading.

ASEAN participation

Blinken met with foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Sunday as part of a December 9-17 trip that will also take him to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand. and Hawaii.

Blinkens’ trip is part of a U.S. effort to advance its “strategic partnership” with ASEAN as President Joe Biden’s administration aims to launch a new “Indo-Pacific economic framework” in early 2022.

This marks the first time that ASEAN countries attend the G-7 Foreign and Development Ministers’ meeting, where diplomats discuss China’s efforts to increase influence in the Indo region. -peaceful.

Next week in Jakarta, Indonesia, Blinken will deliver remarks on the importance of the Indo-Pacific region and stress the importance of the US-Indonesia strategic partnership.

“The secretary will have the opportunity to discuss the new Indo-Pacific economic framework announced by the president,” Daniel Kritenbrink, deputy secretary of the State Department for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters. during a telephone briefing. “President Biden is committed to raising the engagement between the United States and ASEAN to unprecedented levels,” he added.

Indonesia is the most populous Muslim-majority country in the world. Kritenbrink told VOA on Wednesday that Blinken would attend a vaccination clinic run by Indonesia’s largest faith-based non-governmental organization.

Blinken will then travel to Malaysia and Thailand, where he will seek to advance relations with the United States and address common challenges, including tackling COVID-19, building resilient supply chains, managing of the climate crisis and the guarantee of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

The State Department said Blinken will “tackle the deepening crisis” in Myanmar in each country on its long journey. The military in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, seized power in a coup in February, toppling the civilian government.

US officials had indicated that the new Indo-Pacific economic framework would include broad partnerships with countries in the region in critical areas such as the digital economy and technology, supply chain resilience and clean energy. .

“The Indo-Pacific region is an essential part of our economy. It is not only that it represents more than half of the world population and 60% of world GDP ”(gross domestic product), José Fernandez, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and l ‘environment, said in a recent briefing.

“Seven of the top 15 US export markets are in the Indo-Pacific. Two-way trade between the US and the region was over $ 1.75 trillion,” he said. -he adds.

There are fears, however, that the United States is lagging behind China in deepening economic and strategic ties with ASEAN.

“ASEAN countries want more Washington economically, but the Indo-Pacific economic framework proposed by the Biden administration may not meet their expectations,” said Susannah Patton, policy program researcher foreign and defense in the United States. Study Center in Sydney.

“After RCEP comes into effect, there will be two mega trade pacts in Asia: RCEP and CPTPP, and the United States is not in either of the two,” Patton said, referring to the Partnership. regional economic policy and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. .

“China’s bid to join the CPTPP, a vehicle designed to promote US economic ties with Asia, underscores Washington’s absence,” Patton told VOA. Signed in 2018, the CPTPP is a free trade agreement between Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Singapore and Vietnam.

In November 2020, 10 ASEAN member states and five other countries (Australia, China, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand) signed the RCEP, accounting for around 30% of the world’s GDP and population. RCEP will come into effect in January.

Others said the new Indo-Pacific economic framework does not appear to be all about traditional commerce, as Washington signals strategic interests in the region.

Wayne Lee contributed to this report. Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse, The Associated Press and Reuters.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with ASEAN foreign ministers on Sunday, not Saturday, and to clarify that not all of them were not face-to-face meetings as indicated in the previous version. Some were conducted virtually.

