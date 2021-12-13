How did so many tornadoes form in the middle of the United States and cause so much damage?





(WGHP) – After several tornadoes devastated the central United States over the weekend, many people are wondering how they formed and why they were so intense.

A highly amplified jet stream brought very active weather, according to FOX8 meteorologist Charles Ewing.

On the cold side of the storm, snow fell from Nebraska to Michigan. On the warm side, powerful thunderstorms and tornadoes swept across Arkansas to Kentucky.

Tornadoes also hit Illinois, Ohio and Mississippi. The National Weather Service confirmed on Sunday that six tornadoes hit Tennessee on Saturday.

The first part of the severe weather outbreak was the jet stream that carved a deep trough in the middle of the United States, which helped draw warm, humid air north.

Strong winds then created wind shear in the jet stream.

This means that the winds were rapidly increasing higher up in the atmosphere. So, as the cold front passed through the center of the country, the air was forced to rise, creating showers and thunderstorms.

The storms were able to exploit the wind shear and tornadoes resulted.

It is unusual for a tornado to remain on the ground for an extended period of time. But under certain conditions, tornadoes can stay on the ground for several kilometers.

Piedmont was able to avoid the power of this system because the strong jet winds moved northeast and into Canada.

Dog owner Derrick Starks, left, Chris Buchanan, center and Niki Thompson, right, both from neighboring counties, attempt to save Cheyenne from a tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky. On Saturday, December 11 2021. Tornadoes and severe Friday night, inclement weather caused catastrophic damage in several states, killing dozens of people overnight. (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey) A family search the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky. On Saturday, December 11, 2021. Tornadoes and inclement weather caused catastrophic damage in several states on Friday evening, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo / Timothy D. Easley) Damaged vehicles and personal belongings are strewn over a large area along Kentucky 81 on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in Bremen, Ky, after a devastating tornado swept through the area on Friday evening. (Greg Eans / The Messenger-Inquirer via AP) Matt Steele, right, searches the remains of a home destroyed by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky. On Saturday, December 11, 2021. (AP Photo / Michael Clubb) In This Photo taken by a drone, buildings are demolished in downtown Mayfield, Ky. on Saturday, December 11, 2021, after a tornado swept through the area on Friday night. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the death toll rose on Saturday after inclement weather ravaged at least five states, causing widespread devastation. (Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader via AP) In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory is seen with workers searching for survivors on Saturday, December 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky., After tornadoes hit crossed the region. previous night. (AP Photo / Gerald Herbert) Emergency response officers dig through rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky. On Saturday, December 11, 2021. Tornadoes and inclement weather caused catastrophic damage in several states on Friday night, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo / Timothy D. Easley) A worker uses an excavator to pile up debris from a destroyed warehouse in Mayfield, Ky. On Saturday, December 11, 2021. Tornadoes and inclement weather caused catastrophic damage in several states on Friday evening , killing dozens of people overnight. (AP Photo / Timothy D. Easley) A tree fallen from a tornado knocks down power lines and damages a car in Bowling Green, Ky. On Saturday, December 11, 2021. Storms swept through Bowling Green, Ky. Near of the Tennessee border, ripping off the roofs of houses and throwing debris on the roads. (AP Photo / Michael Clubb) A car destroyed by a tornado sits on top of another car in Bowling Green, Ky. On Saturday, December 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado has killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was increasing on Saturday after severe weather devastated at least five states, causing widespread devastation. (AP Photo / Michael Clubb) A car sits in the debris caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky. On Saturday, December 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the death toll rose on Saturday after inclement weather tore at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo / Michael Clubb) Firefighters search a field of debris from a house that was torn from its foundation and trees were cut after a tornado swept through the F Freeway at the Stub Road intersection in St. Charles County, Missouri on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ravaged the middle of the United States in a storm front that killed people. dozens of people and destroyed a candle factory, crashed a retirement home, derailed a train and destroyed an Amazon warehouse. (David Carson / St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Rescuers are still searching wreckage fields after the tornado outbreak left dozens dead and communities desperate.

A tornado has made a trail that could rival the longest on record as the storm front destroyed a candle factory, crushed a nursing home and flattened an Amazon distribution center.

I pray that there is another rescue. I pray there will be one or two more, said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear as crews searched the wreckage of the candle factory in Mayfield, where 110 people worked Friday night. when the storm hit. Forty of them were rescued.

We sometimes had to crawl over the injured to find living victims, said Jeremy Creason, the city’s fire chief and director of EMS.

In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead on Saturday night, including 11 in Bowling Green and surrounding areas. But Beshear said more than 70 people may have been killed when a tornado touched down for more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) in his state and the death toll could possibly exceed 100 in 10 or more counties. .

The death toll of 36 in five states includes six people in Illinois, where an Amazon facility was affected; four in Tennessee; two in Arkansas, where a retirement home was destroyed; and two in Missouri.

If the first reports are confirmed, the tornado will likely become one of the longest violent tornadoes in U.S. history, said Victor Gensini, an extreme weather researcher at Northern Illinois University.

The longest tornado on record, in March 1925, traveled approximately 355 kilometers through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. But Gensini said that tornado could have touched down for nearly 250 miles (400 kilometers). The storm was all the more remarkable since it came in December, when the normally colder weather limits tornadoes, he said.

