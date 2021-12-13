Honsinger reappointed as US cyclo-cross champion





Image 1 of 1

Clara Honsinger is once again the United States National Champion in Wheaton, IL (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Clara Honsinger (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) entered the US National Cyclo-cross Cycling Championships following a successful early-season campaign that included a World Cup podium and victory at Koppenbergcross, this So was no surprise when the 24-year-old repeated as the elite women’s national champion.

Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation) rounded Gilbert to finish second, while Gilbert held on to take third place ahead of Hannah Arensman (Sycamore Cycles).

Honsinger hid behind Sunny Gilbert (Blue Competition Cycles), who took the shot from the hole, then moved it into the sandbox. The only rider able to stay on the bike for the entire section, Honsinger emerged with a gap that she only increased with each lap.

On a sunny, windy day, Honsinger struggled with thick mud covering his bike. Thanks to the quick work of her supply team, she never struggled and won by more than three minutes ahead of Nuss.

It was a title defense delayed by one year due to cancellations from the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, but Honsinger is looking forward to a third year in the stars and stripes.

“Honestly I think I took it for granted that I had two years in the jersey without having to fight in year two. Coming into this race I said I felt very comfortable in that jersey and I don’t want to give it up, “Honsinger said.

“Not having run with these women, I didn’t know what to expect, so I refueled.

Honsinger will return to Europe in the morning for a full campaign that will end in time for her to return to American soil for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

“I think people identify me as the one in the stars and the stripes so I also felt pressure to come back and represent the United States in this jersey,” Honsinger said.

Full Results Pos Driver Name (Country) TeamResult1Clara Honsinger (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com 0: 47: 422Raylyn Nuss (USA) Steve Tilford Foundation Racing 3Sunny Gilbert (USA) Blue Competition Cycles p / b Build 0: 03: 164Hannah Arensman (United States) Sycamore Cycles 0: 03: 235 Anna Megale (United States) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0: 03: 256 Taylor Kuyk-White (United States) RSCX – House Industries 0:05: 117Caitlin Bernstein (United States) Easton Overland / McGovern Cycles 0:05: 168Erica Zaveta (USA) The Pony Shop p / b KPMG 0: 06: 039Emily Werner (USA) Emmys Sweets p / b Kens Bike Shop 0: 06: 2110Austin Killips (USA) Pratt Racing 0 : 06: 4511Traci Judge (USA) 0: 07: 1412Jennifer Malik (USA) Paradise Garage Racing p / b Somania 0: 07: 3513Emily Schaldach (USA) Bitchngrit: Firefly Tenspeed Hero 0: 07: 5714Sophie Russenberger (USA) Team S&M CX Crystal Anthony (USA) Liv Racing Collective 0: 08: 0616Anne Usher (USA) Fast fun Nice p / b Wattie ink 0: 08: 2817Amelia Shea (USA) 0: 08: 5818Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA) Te am S&M CX 0: 10: 1819Jenna Lingwood (us A) Point S Auto p / b Nokian Tires 0: 10: 3520Rebecca Gross (USA) Zero D Racing 0: 10: 4821Sarah Sturm (USA) Specialized / Rapha / SRAM 0:10 : 5422Caitlin Neuman (USA) 0: 10: 5823Rachel Rubino (USA) Pratt Racing 0: 11: 3424Rachel Geiter (USA) Team Walla Walla 0: 11: 3525Britt Mason (USA) Knobby by Nature 0: 11: 4226Brooke Lyman (USA) Duke University 0: 12: 0427Anna Dorovskikh (USA) Orion Racing 0: 12: 3628Erin Feldhausen (USA) Trek Cyclocross Collective 0: 12: 5329Molly Clark-Oien (USA) Parallel 44 Racing p / b Sanford Power 0: 13: 5630Clementine Nixon (USA) RSCX- House Industries 0:14: 0131Laura Alagna (USA) The Pony Shop p / b KPMG 0: 17: 1932Elizabeth Sheldon (USA) Cxhairs Devo: Trek Bikes 33Tori Glascock (USA) Team EPS p / b Brielle Cyclery 34Danielle Power (USA) Corner Cycle 35 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hand up X the Black Bibs x Squid Bikes 36Purshall Artison (USA) A Dugast FR

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month * Register now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £ 1 / $ 1 / € 1

* Read 5 free articles per month without subscription

Register now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £ 1 / $ 1 / € 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cyclingnews.com/races/usa-cycling-cyclo-cross-national-championships-2021/elite-women/results/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos