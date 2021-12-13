Was the tornado outbreak in the United States linked to climate change?





WASHINGTON

The calendar said December, but the warm, humid air called out spring. Add a storm front to the direction being guided by a weather model of La Nina in that offset and it spawned tornadoes that killed dozens of over five U.S. states.

Tornadoes in December are unusual, but not unheard of. But the ferocity and length of the Friday night tornadoes’ trajectory likely puts them in a league of their own, meteorologists say. One of the tornadoes, if confirmed to be just one, likely broke an almost 100-year-old record for how long a tornado lay on the ground in a path of destruction, have said the experts.

One word: remarkable; incredible would be another, said Victor Gensini, professor of meteorology at Northern Illinois University. It was really a late spring to mid December type setup.

Hot weather has been a crucial ingredient in this tornado outbreak, but whether climate change is a factor is not as clear, meteorologists say.

Scientists say it’s complicated to understand how climate change affects the frequency of tornadoes, and their understanding continues to evolve. But they say the atmospheric conditions that give rise to such epidemics intensify in winter as the planet warms. And the tornado alley is moving further east of the Kansas-Oklahoma area and into the states where the Friday Killers strike.

Here’s a look at what is known about the Friday tornado outbreak and the role of climate change in such weather events.

What causes a tornado?

Tornadoes are vertical swirling columns of air that form from thunderstorms and extend to the ground. They travel at a ferocious speed and destroy everything in their path.

Thunderstorms occur when colder, denser, drier air is pushed over warmer, humid air, conditions scientists call atmospheric instability. As this happens, an updraft is created as the hot air rises. When winds vary in speed or direction at different altitudes, a condition known as wind shear, the updraft begins to turn.

These changes in wind produce the rotation necessary for a tornado. For particularly strong tornadoes, changes are needed in both wind speed and direction.

When considerable variations in wind occur over the lowest few thousand feet of the atmosphere, supercell thunderstorms producing tornadoes are possible, said Paul Markowski, professor of meteorology at Pennsylvania State University. This is what we got yesterday.

There is usually a lot of wind shear in winter due to the large difference in temperature and air pressure between the equator and the Arctic, Gensini said.

But generally, there isn’t a lot of instability in winter that is needed for tornadoes because the air isn’t as hot and humid, Gensini said. This time there was.

What conditions led to storms of this magnitude?

Some factors that meteorologists will continue to study.

Spring temperatures across much of the Midwest and South throughout December helped bring in warm, humid air which contributed to the formation of thunderstorms. This is due in part to La Nina, which typically brings warmer-than-normal winter temperatures to the southern United States.

The worst case has happened. Hot air during the cold season, in the middle of the night, said John Gordon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Louisville, Ky.

Once the storm formed, unusually strong wind shear appears to have kept the tornadoes from dissipating, experts say. Tornadoes are believed to be extinguished when the updrafts of thunderstorms lose energy.

Tornadoes typically lose energy within minutes, but in this case, it lasted for hours, Gensini said. This is in part the reason for the unusually long track of Friday’s storm, which traveled more than 322 kilometers, he said. The record was 352 kilometers and was set by a tornado that hit four states in 1925. Gensini believes it will surpass it once meteorologists finish analyzing it.

In order to get a really long path length you have to have a storm that is moving really fast. This storm was moving at more than 80 kilometers per hour for most of his life, Gensini said. It is not the speed of the winds, but the overall movement of the storm.

You talk about storm movements at highway speed, Gensini said.

How closely is climate change linked to tornado outbreaks?

It is complicated. Scientists are still trying to determine the many conflicting factors as to whether human-made climate change is making tornadoes more common or even more intense. About 1,200 tornadoes strike the United States each year, although that figure may vary according to the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory. No other country is seeing so much.

Attributing a specific storm like Fridays to the effects of climate change remains very difficult. Less than 10% of severe thunderstorms produce tornadoes, making it difficult to draw conclusions about climate change and the processes that lead to it, said Harold Brooks, a tornado scientist at the National Severe Storms Laboratory.

Scientists have observed changes in the basic ingredients of a thunderstorm, however, as the planet warms. Gensini says that overall, extreme storms are becoming more common because we have much warmer air masses during the cool season that can withstand these types of severe weather epidemics.

In the United States, more tornadoes are likely to occur in the winter, Brooks said, as national temperatures rise above the long-term average. Fewer events will take place this summer, he said.

Furtado from the University of Oklahoma said tornado alley, a term used to describe where many tornadoes hit the United States, moved east into the river valley. Mississippi. This change is due to increased temperature, humidity and shear.

Bottom line: Residents of the Mississippi Valley and the Ohio Valley are becoming increasingly vulnerable to more tornado activity over time, he said.

