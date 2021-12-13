UK’s Johnson warns of Omicron’s ‘tidal wave’ and says two doses aren’t enough





An ambulance passes in front of St Thomas’s Hospital due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London, UK on December 12, 2021. REUTERS/May James

UK Accelerates Booster Shot Program Says 2 doses are not enough for Omicron Johnson

LONDON, December 12 (Reuters) – The UK is facing a “tsunami” of the Omicron strain of coronavirus and two vaccinations will not be enough to contain it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced an additional booster rollout program on Sunday. Accelerating and warning you.

Hours after government scientists raised the COVID-19 alert level from a five-point scale to four, Johnson said the booster program should go faster because scientists don’t yet know if Omicron is less severe than the other strains.

“A tsunami from Omicron is approaching,” Johnson said in a TV statement on Sunday evening. “And now it’s clear that two vaccinations aren’t enough to provide the level of protection we all need.”

Because Omicron is known to be much more contagious than other strains, Johnson added, the National Health Service will have a hard time coping with hospitalizations if the strain penetrates a non-growing population.

“Anyone over 18 who is eligible in the UK will have a chance to get a booster before the new year,” Johnson said.

Data released on Friday showed that the vaccine efficacy against symptomatic infection against omicron was significantly reduced with just two doses, but the third dose improved protection by up to 70% or more. read more

Military planning teams will be deployed and new vaccine sites will be opened to achieve the accelerated rollout goal.

plan B

In response to the emergence of Omicron, Johnson introduced “Plan B” in the UK, ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public and use a vaccine to slow the rate of infection.

But a majority of Johnson’s Conservative lawmakers are expected to vote against the measure in Parliament on Tuesday, and Johnson said there are no plans for further restrictions as the number of cases soared.

The seven-day average of COVID cases as of the reported date has risen to more than 50,000 in recent days, the highest since the peak in January when the last wave of the pandemic hit.

The UK has the highest number of deaths from the virus in Europe as of Sunday, with 146,439 deaths in 28 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

While it has damaged the government’s reputation at the depths of the pandemic, officials have been praised for implementing one of the earliest vaccine programs that have helped contain daily deaths.

But after a series of scandals in recent weeks, Johnson’s future has once again been questioned, and the most damaging report is that he was partying on Downing Street during the 2020 Christmas closure, when such festivities were banned.

A Daily Mirror newspaper Survation poll published on Sunday found that 77% of Britons said they were less likely to follow COVID rules if government officials broke them.

Reports by Andy Bruce Edited by Kate Holton, William Maclean, and Daniel Wallis

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

