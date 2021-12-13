Omicron emergency: How does the UK plan to respond to the Covid-19 tsunami?





Boris Johnson has declared an Omicron state of emergency and warned people not to think that the new strain will not make them seriously ill.

Here’s what’s happening in the UK right now and what’s expected to happen over the next few days and weeks.

What was the main announcement from Prime Minister Johnson’s recorded public address on Sunday night?

The prime minister has advanced the goal of providing a COVID-19 booster jab to all adults by one month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on TV during his pre-recorded public address on Downing Street (Mike Egerton/PA).

(PA wire)

The original target was the end of January, but it was moved forward to the end of December.

He said that everyone in the UK who is eligible over the age of 18 will have a chance to receive a booster before the new year.

Prime Minister Johnson also said the UK government would provide additional support to accelerate vaccination in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How will this be achieved?

Prime Minister Johnson said special efforts would be needed.

He said the emergency operation would be supported by deploying 42 military planning teams across all regions and setting up additional vaccine sites and mobile units.

Johnson urged people to use a booster jab (Kirsty OConnor/PA).

(PA wire)

He said office hours will be extended to allow clinics to receive more care seven days a week, early mornings, evenings and weekends.

He also said that thousands of volunteer vaccinators will be trained.

Will efforts to provide booster jabs to the country affect other parts of health care?

Yes. Prime Minister Johnson said other appointments should be delayed until the new year if the booster is focused and new targets can be achieved.

But, he said, if this is not done now, the wave of omicrons could be so great that cancellations and disruptions, such as the loss of cancer reservations, could be even greater next year.

What did the PM say about the variant, and what is currently known about it?

Johnson said there is evidence in the UK that ohms are doubling every two to three days, adding that he knows from bitter experience how the exponential curve develops.

He said there was no doubt that the UK was facing a wave of omicron infections.

Mr Johnson gave a pre-recorded speech (Kirsty OConnor/PA)

(PA wire)

He said two vaccinations alone are not enough to provide the level of protection we all need, but it is clear that boosters can raise the level of protection again.

Mr. Johnson said the hospital now has omicron patients, adding that now scientists cannot say that the new mutation is less severe than the previous one.

And even if that turns out to be true, we are already far more contagious that the wave of omicrons through an unpopulated population could overwhelm our NHS and endanger hospitalization levels that, sadly, could result in so many deaths. I know there is. said.

What is known about how effective two jabs are compared to boosters?

Analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines offer significantly less protection against symptomatic infections in Omicron compared to Delta.

However, the UKHSA says booster doses provide about 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infections of Omicron.

How many people in the UK have omicrons?

In the UK, an additional 1,239 omicron mutation confirmations were confirmed by Sunday, bringing the total to 3,137, up 65% from the total of 1,898 on Saturday.

Education Minister Nadim Jahawi said the actual number could be ten times higher.

What is the current COVID-19 alert level in the UK?

On Sunday, hours before the Prime Minister’s address to the public, the UK’s COVID-19 alert level was raised from Level 3 to Level 4 following a sharp rise in the number of recorded Omicron cases.

On the advice of the UKHSA, it was recommended to ministers by the four Chief Medical Officers and the NHS Englands National Medical Officer.

Are there any predictions about how many hospital admissions Omicron could cause in the UK?

Modeling released on Saturday suggests that in one scenario, the impact of Omicron could result in nearly twice the number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals compared to last year.

Experts at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) have calculated figures that a massive outbreak could occur over the next few months unless stronger measures are taken.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/boris-johnson-people-omicron-downing-street-nadhim-zahawi-b1974689.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]zWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos