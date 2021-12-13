How it will affect your Christmas plans





“The best way to make Christmas as close to usual as possible is to implement Plan B. It’s annoying, but it’s not a lockdown,” said Boris Johnson at a Downing Street press conference. That’s it, and it’s to get boosters and jabs.”

When asked if the festival party and Christmas show should be canceled, he replied, “No, I don’t think it should be.

“Of course they have to follow the guidelines, but we don’t want the kids to be kicked out of school before the end of the semester. We’re running out of time now. Canceled.

“Right now we think it’s okay to keep the Christmas party going, but obviously everyone needs to be given proper care, ventilate, wash their hands and get tested before going. To convince everyone else at the party that you’re going to meet someone non-contagious. That’s what you have to do for it.”

What the Covid restrictions on Christmas services mean:

As of December 10, face coverings are compulsory in places of worship.

However, the prime minister said singers are exempt from face masks and those attending Christmas services can remove their face coverings when participating in carols.

Meaning of Christmas Shopping and Hospitality:

In the UK, face coverings are already required in shops and shopping centers.

Hospitality facilities are exempt from face mask rules. In other words, people attending Christmas meals at bars or restaurants don’t need to wear face coverings.

The meaning of the rules for Christmas travel:

The prime minister did not announce any additional international travel restrictions at a Downing Street press conference.

So the situation is due to the addition of travel restrictions that were already in place after the discovery of the Omicron variant.

Eleven African countries have been added to the travel red list, and several countries, including France, Portugal and Spain, are placing stricter restrictions on entry from the UK.

Travel test rules have already been tightened. Anyone traveling to the UK will now have to undergo a PCR test until the end of two days upon arrival and must self-isolate until negative, regardless of the country they are traveling to. , or immunization status.

Also, all people over the age of 12 must undergo a PCR or lateral flow test before traveling to the UK from abroad.

This article is updated daily with the latest news and government guidelines.

