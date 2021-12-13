UK Omicron cases surge to over 3,000 after surge 65% a day





The total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the UK currently stands at 3,137. The UK is the most severely affected country, with a total of 2,953 cases of Omicron.

Experts Say Omicron Variant ‘Will Rule Delta Before Christmas’

The number of Omicron cases in the UK increased by 1,239 a day, the UK Health Security Agency confirmed.

The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Korea is 3137.

Of the new infections, 1,196 were reported across the UK, bringing the total number of omicron cases across the country to 2,953.

In Scotland, 38 additional cases of omicrons were reported nationally, bringing the total to 159.

No new cases of Omicron have been reported in Wales and the current total number of infections is 15.

In Northern Ireland, there have been five cases of 10 additional infections.

The number of Omicron cases in the UK currently stands at 3,137 (

This comes after UK health officials confirmed they had been instructed to undergo a daily quick test for seven days starting Tuesday for a double chin confirmed in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the UK.

Unvaccinated adults are not eligible for this new daily screening policy and must self-isolate for 10 days if they come in contact with someone who tests positive.

The Department of Health & Social Care (DHSC) said the daily testing aims to reduce pressure on people’s daily lives by replacing the requirement that Omicron contacts be quarantined for 10 days.

The policy also aims to protect the public by identifying asymptomatic cases and breaking the chain of transmission.

More than 3,000 people in the UK have been infected with the omicron strain (

People will be contacted by phone, email or text from NHS Testing and Tracking, or a notification on the NHS Covid-19 app stating that they are the contact of someone who tested positive and what action to take.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said: “The Omicron strain is quickly gaining ground in the UK and is expected to become the dominant strain by mid-December.

“We are taking these proportional and more pragmatic steps to reduce the spread of Omicron while limiting the impact it has on people’s daily lives.

“Vaccines remain our best defense and we urge anyone who still wants to hit the 1st and 2nd jab and who deserves a booster to get a booster as soon as possible.”

Sajid Javid urged people to get vaccinated to stop the spread of the Omicron mutation.

UK Health Security Agency chief executive Jenny Harries said: “If you find that you have been in contact with someone infected with COVID-19, you need to get a quick test daily and isolate only if it is positive.” . Stop the spread of the virus and minimize its impact on your daily life over the coming weeks and months.

“The expedited test is available free of charge in pharmacies and online. Our latest analysis shows that boosters provide the best protection against omicron variants. Go ahead when you get a call.

“Even if you are not vaccinated, the first and second doses can protect you from serious illness.

“Don’t worry about moving forward now. The immunization staff will give you a warm welcome and we strongly advise you to get your immunization as soon as possible.”

Yesterday, experts at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine calculated figures showing that large-scale infections could occur over the next few months if stronger measures are not taken.

Scientists advising governments say a new covid-19 strain could cause 25,000 to 75,000 deaths in the UK over the next five months.

Covid 10-day quarantine lifted for Omicron contact – as a daily test instead

Education minister won’t rule out Covid school closures amid Omicron fears

