Japan, US pledge to build alliance capacity to counter China





LIVERPOOL, England – Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Saturday agreed to strengthen their countries’ alliance deterrence and response capabilities to counter China’s growing assertion in the Indo region. peace and nuclear and ballistic threats from North Korea.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Foreign Ministerial meeting until Sunday in Liverpool, England, Hayashi and US Secretary of State Blinken stressed the need to cooperate with the Association of South Asian Nations. Southeast as well as with like-minded nations such as Australia and India, the Foreign Office said.

The two officials agreed that it was “essential to strengthen the alliance’s deterrence and response capacities in an increasingly difficult security environment,” the ministry said.

In their first face-to-face talks since Hayashi took office in early November, they did not discuss a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics next year, a ministry official said.

Washington announced a US diplomatic boycott last week, citing China’s human rights record, and Australia, Britain and Canada have said they will follow suit. Japan has yet to reveal its position, but government and ruling coalition sources say the country is considering not sending Cabinet ministers to the next world sporting event.

Hayashi and Blinken also confirmed that the two governments will organize an early visit to the United States by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for his first summit with US President Joe Biden after taking over as leader of Japan in early October.

Hayashi and Blinken, meanwhile, have agreed to hold the next round of so-called two plus two security talks involving the country’s top foreign and defense officials at an early date, the ministry said.

In his recent political speech, Kishida promised to consider “all options” for strengthening the defense, including the acquisition of enemy base strike capabilities.

Hayashi and Blinken reiterated their strong opposition to China’s attempt to change the status quo by force in the East and South China Seas and affirmed the importance of “peace and stability” across the Taiwan Strait. , according to a Japanese official.

They also discussed North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic threats, saying trilateral cooperation between Japan, the United States and South Korea is vital, the ministry said.

Blinken “conveyed the value” of trilateral cooperation “to keep an Indo-Pacific region free, open, interconnected, prosperous, resilient and secure,” according to the US State Department.

Regarding bilateral negotiations on Japan’s annual budget for hosting US military forces, they pledged to speed up final arrangements for concluding these talks, the Japanese ministry said.

Cost-sharing agreements between Tokyo and Washington are typically signed for a five-year term, but the period was extended by one year following the transition of power in Washington earlier this year to Biden from his predecessor Donald Trump. .

Ahead of the G7 meeting, Hayashi met British Foreign Minister Liz Truss and they exchanged views on the Comprehensive and Progressive Free Trade Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), to which Britain spoke asked to join earlier this year, according to the Foreign Ministry. .

Tokyo chairs the CPTPP London membership working group.

Hayashi praised the progress the UK government has made so far in lifting import restrictions on Japanese agricultural products imposed in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, while again seeking a swift removal of the measure on a scientific basis, the ministry said.

