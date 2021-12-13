Britain’s Omicron restrictions on African countries ‘travel apartheid’





People from 11 African countries have to pay more than $2,000 for hotel quarantine (Photo: AFP/Getty Images Korea)

The UK and neighboring European countries are accused of inflicting travel apartheid on the red-listed African countries.

South African scientists told the world on November 25 that they had discovered a mutant omicron variant. While governments around the world have expressed appreciation for South Africa’s transparency, the announcement quickly backfired.

About 11 African countries have been added to the UK’s red list, followed quickly by many countries from Europe and the United States.

This means most entry into the UK is banned and anyone arriving from there will have to pay around 2,285 for a government hotel quarantine package and two PCR tests.

African leaders and international health experts have protested the restrictions when UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced travel apartheid rules.

Earlier this month, Guterres said: Let’s use these tools to avoid this kind of racist policy. I don’t think it’s acceptable.

Sarafa Tunji Isola, Nigeria’s High Commissioner for London, said Britain should not panic over Omicron (Photo: PA)

When Nigeria was added to the UK’s red list on 6 December, London’s National High Commissioner Sarafa Tunji Isola quoted Guterres.

He told the BBC Radio 4s Today program: Nigeria is actually in line with the UN Secretary-General’s position that the travel ban is apartheid.

Isola went on to claim that Omicron was a minor variant, not disconcerting.

In fact, even South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the global ban is no longer based on science.

It’s still too early to say whether the Omicron variant evades the vaccine, but some South African scientists say infected people have milder symptoms than those infected with delta.

Other experts believe that this variant has not been studied long enough to know the effect of omicrons on hospitalization and mortality.

Even if the milder symptoms are true in South Africa, the population is much younger than in the UK, and scientists want more data on the effects of Omicron on older people.

However, Omicron has already been found in many European countries. There were 1,898 confirmed cases in the UK on Saturday and this number, which may actually be higher, is growing every day.

Omicron predicted to become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-January (Photo: MailOnline)

Leading epidemiologist Professor Tim Spector believes that the UK will have more cases of microns than most African countries within 10 days.

If this were true, there would be little point in enforcing travel restrictions, the Kings College scientist added.

In fact, the UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) predicts that Omicron will account for more than 50% of UK cases as early as next week.

As early evidence shows by Boris Johnson, the rapid diffusion is mainly due to the fact that microns propagate more than deltas.

Omicron’s seemingly inevitable dominance is what African leaders insist on the meaninglessness of travel restrictions.

But aside from that, Ramaphosa said it would be unfair for the West to punish poor countries where cases are rising after they deprived them of vaccines in the first place.

He said this last Thursday: This pandemic has shown how we are responding to a truly global crisis.

[The west] They ordered more vaccines than the population needed and when we wanted them they kept giving us crumbs from the table.

Of the nearly 7.5 billion COVID-19 vaccines administered worldwide by mid-November, 71% were administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries. In low-income countries, only 0.6% was managed. Africa has been hit hardest by unequal access to vaccines.

As events of the past few days have shown, we live with the threat of mutations that have the potential to do even greater harm to communities around the world.

Vaccinations have been halted in poor countries due to stockpiles, poor infrastructure and vaccine reluctance (Photo: Getty Images)

In fact, all adults in the UK will receive their third booster dose by January, with only 25.93% of the fully vaccinated population in South Africa.

Nigeria stung just 1.91% of its population, while red-listed Malawi and Zambia also received less than 5% of the vaccine.

Kenya GP Marie-Claire Wangari previously told Metro.co.uk that Britain should delay booster plans so countries like her could catch up with wealthy countries that could stock up on vaccines in bilateral deals with pharmaceutical companies. said.

However, it is important to note that while many African countries have now received the qualifying jab, their immunization programs are being hampered by poor infrastructure and reluctance to vaccinate.

The Department of Health and Social Services (DHSC) said: “During the pandemic, the government has acted on the advice of science and health experts to minimize the risk of bringing cases and strains of COVID-19 from abroad.

