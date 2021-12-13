Chinese company SenseTime postpones $ 767 million Hong Kong IPO after US ban





By Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch

(Reuters) – Chinese artificial intelligence startup SenseTime Group postponed its initial public offering (IPO) of $ 767 million in Hong Kong on Monday after it was placed on a U.S. investment blacklist.

SenseTime said it remains committed to finalizing the offer and will issue an additional prospectus and updated listing schedule.

Reuters first announced on Monday the company’s plan to withdraw the offer and update its prospectus to include the potential impact of the U.S. investment ban, in a bid to jump-start the IPO process in stock exchange.

SenseTime had planned to sell 1.5 billion shares with a price range of HK $ 3.85 to HK $ 3.99, according to its regulatory documents. That would bring it to $ 767 million, a number that had already been reduced earlier this year from a target of $ 2 billion.

However, instead of fixing his listing price on Friday, as expected, he found himself in urgent discussions with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and its lawyers over the future of the deal amid reports of the impending blacklist.

SenseTime did not provide details on the timing of a revised IPO in its filing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday.

“The company remains determined to complete the global offer and listing soon,” he said in the file.

A source said the company is trying to act quickly to avoid the regulatory requirement to completely re-file the IPO after January 9, when its financial figures in the current prospectus are expected to be updated. The company had withheld around $ 450 million from key investors and could expect most of them to stay in the deal, the source added.

“Even if the company offers an updated prospectus with more risk factors and goes public, we expect investor sentiment to be weak, which will likely impact the future price of its shares. and their performance after the IPO, ”Shifara Samsudeen, a LightStream Research analyst who publishes on Smartkarma, told Reuters.

COMPLETE REFUND

The company said it will return all demand funds in full, interest-free, to all applicants who have subscribed for its shares as part of the offer process.

The US Treasury added SenseTime to a list of “companies in the Chinese military-industrial complex,” accusing the company of developing facial recognition programs that can determine a target’s ethnicity, with particular emphasis on identification of Uyghurs.

UN experts and rights groups estimate more than a million people, mostly Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in the region. from Xinjiang, in the far west of China.

Some foreign lawmakers and parliaments, as well as U.S. Secretaries of State in the Biden and Trump administrations, have called the treatment of Uyghurs genocide, citing evidence of forced sterilizations and deaths inside the camps. China denies these claims and claims that the growth rates of the Uyghur population are above the national average.

SenseTime said in a statement on Saturday that it “strongly opposed the designation and the accusations that have been made against it,” calling the accusations “unfounded.”

“There are still a large number of questions that need to be answered, such as the impact of blacklisting and disruption to operations, as well as the impact on SenseTime’s plans to continue to expand globally,” said Samsudeen from LightStream.

SenseTime was set to be one of the biggest deals of the third quarter in Hong Kong and its postponement comes on top of the continued weakness in the city’s IPO market.

So far, $ 41.1 billion has been raised in IPOs and secondary listings in 2021, up from $ 50.26 billion in the same period last year, according to figures from Refinitiv.

China Tourism Group shelved a plan to raise about $ 5 billion on its secondary list earlier in December, citing uncertain conditions in financial markets.

The SenseTime IPO was the most publicized listing for HSBC this year, which was a co-sponsor with China International Capital Corporation (CICC) and Haitong International.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch; editing by Jane Wardell and Kenneth Maxwell)

