COVID-19: UK ‘competition between vaccine and virus’ – Javid identifies ‘about 10’ people in hospital with Omicron | political news





Sajid Javid has urged the UK public to “do your part” and get a COVID booster vaccine.

The health minister told Sky’s Kay Burley that omicron cases are increasing “at a phenomenal rate” and that’s why the government is expanding its booster program “to a level never seen before in this country”.

Image: Government wants to give boosters to millions of people in the coming weeks

Javid said the plan is to open the Zap Center for at least 12 hours each day of the Christmas holidays, excluding Christmas Day.

“We must act early,” the health minister told Sky News.

Javid later told Kay Burley that there are now 10 hospitalized patients with Omicron.

4:30 What can England learn from South Africa?

His remarks come a day after Boris Johnson announced that in the UK everyone over the age of 18 will have a chance to get a booster vaccine before the end of the year.

The prime minister said all adults who received a second vaccine at least three months ago will now be able to schedule a booster dose from Wednesday.

The NHS website crashed repeatedly on Monday morning, and spokesperson #10 later confirmed that 110,000 people had booked boosters before 9am.

The spokesperson added that the health service is checking the NHS website to see if there is “extra capacity” to book more jabs.

Image: 110,000 people booked a booster on the NHS website before 9am.

Some walk-in centers will be open for all adults starting today, the same day that telecommuting guidelines are re-introduced in the UK as part of the government’s Plan B action.

But, Javid said, vaccination remains the best protection because scientists now know that “a double dose isn’t enough” to protect people from the new strain.

When asked about the government’s plans to achieve the target, Javid said: “We will have more vaccination centers and all vaccination centers will be open 7 days a week for at least 12 hours a day. Much longer than that. – Some for maybe 24 hours.

“During the Christmas break… At this point, I don’t think it will be open on Christmas Day.”

Long queue for 0:12 COVID booster jab

Javid later told LBC that he couldn’t guarantee that the school wouldn’t close again due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the Pentagon had confirmed that military personnel were “made available” to support health services administering the booster vaccine.

About 600 personnel from the Royal Navy, British Army and Air Force are stationed in NHS England to provide jabs to smaller teams across the country, another 51 to help with planning, and over 100 support from Scotland. said the mod.

The prime minister gave a public address on Sunday after the UK’s alert level was raised from three to four.

Prime Minister Johnson said it would require “special effort” as he acknowledged that “several other appointments will have to be postponed until the new year” to support all adults by January 1.

Spokesperson #10 reiterated on Monday that cancer treatment would not be “degraded” by the focus on additional vaccine launches.

The announcement was pre-recorded without an opportunity to ask questions, so the Prime Minister could not attend a virtual Downing Street employee Christmas quiz to ask questions about a proposal that broke COVID rules last December.

Javid told Sky News that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case would decide whether to investigate as part of an investigation into other political parties and incidents.

Later on Sky News, Foreign Secretary David Ramey said Prime Minister Johnson “must come to Congress today to explain what happened.”

