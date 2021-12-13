What made Friday’s tornadoes in Kentucky and five other states so deadly?





The tornadoes that swept through six U.S. states on December 10 were among the deadliest on record. As of Sunday, December 12, at least 90 people had died. The governor of Kentucky has reported at least 80 deaths in that state, with several more deaths reported in Illinois, Tennessee and Arkansas. US President Joe Biden has declared a federal state of emergency for Kentucky.

Tornadoes are quite common in the central United States, with around 1,000 tornadoes each year, but rarely cause so much destruction in a single event. In fact, the death toll associated with tornadoes has declined dramatically since the 1970s, with a few exceptions.

While the specific intensity of a given storm is difficult to predict, Friday’s storm brought together a unique set of factors that contributed to its severity.

A rare December storm

The powerful thunderstorm system that gave rise to the tornadoes was the result of unusually hot and humid air combined with a powerful cold front created by the La Nia weather pattern that the United States is currently experiencing.

But what sets this storm apart is how far it was able to stay strong. The storm traveled 250 miles through Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kentucky in about three hours.

While these conditions are unique, scientists so far say it is difficult to clearly attribute them to climate change. Individual tornadoes are variable events of short duration that are more difficult to associate with global warming compared to events such as forest fires or heat waves.

However, there is more consensus that global warming will lead to more extreme winter storms. Victor Gensini, professor of meteorology at Northern Illinois University, told ABC News that these storms are becoming more frequent because we have much warmer air masses during the cool season that can withstand these types of weather epidemics. violent.

The alley of tornadoes is on the move

The six states with the tornado are among the larger tornado-vulnerable region, but they’re not at the epicenter of what is traditionally considered a tornado lane, where these storms have historically been the most common. There is no official definition of tornado alley, but it is generally considered to include the Central Plains and the southern states of South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, L ‘Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Texas.

University of Northern Illinois

Changing the frequency of atmospheric ingredients that cause tornadoes, according to a 2018 study from Northern Illinois University.

However, scientific research suggests that the tornado alley has shifted east. A 2018 study found that over the past 40 years, severe storms in the southeastern United States have become more frequent, especially in places like Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky. At the same time, the number of severe storms in Texas and Oklahoma has declined. Many of the most destructive storms of the 21st century have occurred east of the Mississippi River.

Friday storms corroborate this pattern; the worst impact was in eastern Arkansas and western Kentucky.

The Southeastern United States is particularly vulnerable

As the tornado alley has shifted east, storms are hitting more vulnerable communities. A February 2021 study assessing the relationship between tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service and society’s vulnerability found that southeastern locations were most affected by tornadoes, as more frequent storms arose in places with existing vulnerabilities such as high poverty rates. These areas also have more people living in manufactured homes, which are less structurally sound against the strong winds of tornadoes. Since 1992, 42% of tornado-related deaths in the United States have been in manufactured homes.

In Kentucky, which was hit hard by this latest storm, manufactured homes represent about 11% of the housing stock. Early local media reports indicate that at least one mobile home has been flattened.

Night storms are deadlier

Timing also plays a huge role in the lethality of tornadoes in general. On December 10, the first tornado hit Arkansas at around 7 p.m., and successive sightings were reported throughout the night, the deadliest time for the tornadoes. A 2010 study found that tornadoes that occurred overnight caused nearly 2.5 times more casualties than tornadoes that struck in the early afternoon, and nearly 50% more injuries .

Researchers point out a few reasons why this may be; in general, when people are at home and asleep, they may not be able to respond quickly to tornado warnings, but the types of homes people live in also have an impact; Prefabricated mobile homes, without a solid foundation or basement, are more vulnerable to high winds from tornadoes, and the general recommendation for people who live there is to seek shelter elsewhere when a tornado hits. At night it is not always possible to do this.

It’s too early to tell what role timing played this time around. The largest single fatal event came from a Kentucky candle factory, where 110 people worked nights. The building completely collapsed when the tornado hit, and only 40 people were rescued, according to the latest reports.

