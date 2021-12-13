UK confirms first Omicron death record, Boris Johnson





At least one person has died in the UK from the omicron variant of the coronavirus, the prime minister has confirmed.

During a visit to a vaccine clinic near Paddington, West London, Boris Johnson said: “Sadly, Omicron is hospitalized and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died from Omicron.

“So I guess I have the idea that this is a weaker version of the virus. I think it’s something we need to recognize the tremendous speed that is accelerating through the one-sided population. So the best we can do is all Get our boosters.”

He also couldn’t rule out new coronavirus restrictions being introduced before Christmas.

Amid repeated questions, he said, “I have suffered greatly to emphasize to the public that we must see where the pandemic is going and do everything necessary to protect public health.”

It comes after warnings that some non-emergency NHS treatments could be canceled as the UK ramps up its vaccine dose to compete with the phenomenal fast-spreading strain of Omicron Covid-19.

Sajid Javid warned that Britain is competing with the mutant after Boris Johnson warned the public about an “Omicron tidal wave” that could cause “very many deaths” on Sunday evening.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, at least 10 people are currently hospitalized with omicrons, and at least one of them is only 18 years old.

The UK’s health minister says the government is aiming to vaccinate 1 million people daily starting this week if the UK is to meet its ambitious goal of providing a booster jab to anyone over the age of 18 before the end of the year.

But, according to a president of the NHS, achieving that number will require tremendous effort to achieve a figure higher than all previous immunization records, and health care workers face an incredibly difficult challenge.

Saffron Codery, deputy director of the NHS Providers organization, said, “The public will need to understand that waiting times can be longer and routine care may not arrive at the expected time.”

It’s also a really difficult situation, unfortunately, as for example tasks can be canceled and rescheduled. She told the BBC it’s a really tough situation for the NHS frontline.

Downing Street acknowledges that cancer treatment will not be “degraded,” but that there will be “a level of discontinuation for non-urgent care.”

The NHS waiting list with more than 6 million people awaiting treatment in the UK is now at an all-time high.

Javid told ITV News that Omicron is “spreading at a phenomenal rate and the number of infections is doubling every two or three days, meaning we’re in a new race between viruses and vaccines, whether we like it or not”.

The prime minister said that this strain now accounts for around 40% of coronavirus cases in London and that “tomorrow will be the majority of cases in London”.

However, while no new Covid restrictions are being planned, except for a new requirement that people must prove their Covid status before entering large venues that will be introduced on Wednesday, he has encouraged everyone to test themselves before attending the gathering.

However, the government website for ordering tests currently states that “there are no more tests available at home” and that “you will have to try again later”.

Despite the message, Johnson said there is a “ready supply” of lateral flow testing.

“If you can’t get it online for any reason, you have enough items in the store. But if I can say so, it also shows that people are doing a reasonable job and they’re getting tested. Well.”

The UK Health Security Agency said that “side flow test orders for gov.uk have been temporarily suspended to fulfill existing orders due to exceptionally high demand”.

“Anyone who needs a lateral flow test can collect test kits from their local pharmacy, some community sites, and some schools and universities,” he added.

And those eager to book the booster jab have been advised to try “again today or tomorrow later” due to “very high demand”.

Some have reported having over a thousand online queues.

“Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine reservation service is in high demand, so we are operating a queue system,” the health authorities said in a tweet.

For 18-29 year olds, reservations start on Wednesday, December 15th.

For everyone else experiencing the wait, I recommend trying again today or tomorrow later.

This is the first day England players aged 30-39 can officially reserve their jab.

NHS Digital said Monday that it had already booked more than 140,000 vaccine reservations and people were waiting for minutes.

Mr. Zabid said, “Two [vaccine] The dose isn’t enough to defend Omicron, and people say, “You’ll need a third dose – an extra dose to properly protect yourself.”

“If we don’t do this and more people are not supported, the impact on health care, including non-coronavirus care, will be much greater if hospitals are full,” he added.

However, Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor who has made alarm worldwide after Omicron was first discovered in her country, says her experience shows that this strain causes mild illness with little increase in hospitalizations.

South Africa, where Omicron cases have lasted much longer than the UK, hasn’t put a lockdown on the strain, but Prime Minister Johnson said hospitalizations “doubled in a week”.

The UK currently has at least 3,137 omicron cases with at least 10 hospitalized.

Stephen Reitzer, a psychology professor at St Andrews University, urged people to think carefully about social contact ahead of Christmas.

A member of the Scientific Pandemic Insights Group on Behaviors (Spi-B), a government advisory body, told ITVs Good Morning Britain:

We had to do something or there was a real risk of overwhelming our society and overwhelming the NHS.

And there are so many things you can do. The first and most obvious is that reducing social contact can limit the spread of infection.”

