First patient dies after infection with Omicron strain in UK





Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at least one patient has been confirmed to have died from the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“Sadly, Omicron is hospitalized and sadly at least one patient has died from Omicron,” the British Prime Minister said during a visit to a vaccine clinic near Paddington in West London.

“So I guess I have the idea that this is a weaker version of the virus. I think it’s something we need to recognize the tremendous speed that is accelerating through the one-sided population. So the best we can do is all Get our boosters.”

Earlier today, it was confirmed that 1 in 15 people in Wales confirmed to have the mutation were admitted to hospital.

Boris Johnson spoke nationally on Sunday night (Image: Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Dr Frank Atherton, Wales’ Chief Medical Officer, said that it is “inevitably” for people to be harmed and now the peak is likely to be faster than initially thought.

He said, “This wave of omicron transmission, which we are now looking forward to and preparing, will inevitably lead to more people visiting hospitals.” “And we are starting to see the beginnings here in Wales. I am very worried about what will happen in the next two or three weeks.

“In the UK, it looks like it takes about two days for an infection to double, and very quickly leads to huge community transmission rates and what we’ve seen in all previous waves is that community transmission after about 2 weeks when there are high rates of hospital admissions , people who need oxygen therapy, people who need intensive care, and sadly saw them die in two weeks. This is what we have to do. Prepare yourself as a society.”

He said the people involved in delivering the jab should be “incredibly proud” of the vaccine’s launch.

During a visit to a vaccine clinic in West London, the British Prime Minister was asked if the speedy delivery of the booster program, announced on Sunday, was too late.

And he said: “We now want to reach warp speed and we need to reach speeds and daily booster capacity that exceed what we did before.

“But I have no doubts that we have people, passion and fundamental optimism about what we can do. We have learned from the past 18 months of experience.

“And I know people will rise about this.”

