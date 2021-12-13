U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Rise to 800,000





The United States has reached the grim milestone of 800,000 COVID-19-related deaths, Reuters reported.

More than 450,000 people in the United States have died after contracting COVID-19 so far in 2021, according to the news service, which added that the total represents 57% of all US deaths from the disease since start of the pandemic.

The death toll in 2021 in the United States had already surpassed the 2020 total in November. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that the total number of deaths involving COVID-19 in 2020 was 385,343.

The Reuters report noted that while it took 111 days for deaths in the United States to drop from 600,000 to 700,000, the country added the next 100,000 deaths in just 73 days.

The United States has the most COVID-19 deaths globally and is closely followed by Brazil and India.

The United States also ranks the worst in per capita deaths from COVID-19 among the Group of Seven countries between January 1 and November 30, according to Reuters analysis.

Data shows the United States accounts for 14% of all reported COVID-19 deaths and 19% of cases worldwide. The country is expected to surpass 50 million cases soon.

Data also shows that the United States has some of the highest per capita deaths among wealthy countries that have access to vaccines, Reuters said.

The country’s death rate is also three times that of Canada and 11 times that of Japan.

The grim US milestone comes despite the country having authorized three COVID-19 vaccines and given the green light to booster doses for all adults and for 16 and 17 year olds.

Health officials are stepping up calls for all American adults to receive booster shots amid the continued threat of the omicron variant, a strain of COVID-19 first discovered in South Africa.

