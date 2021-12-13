Chinas SenseTime Postpones IPO After US Blacklist





Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime Group Inc. has announced that it will postpone its initial public offering in Hong Kong, days after it was added to a blacklist of investments from companies that the U.S. government says support development. Chinese military.

In a statement, the company said the shutdown was intended to help investors consider the potential impact of the U.S. blacklist, adding that it remained committed to completing the list soon. The postponement comes after the company withheld its IPO price as expected on Friday.

The company plans to relaunch the deal as early as this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

SenseTime, whose products are used in smart cities, police surveillance and autonomous driving, had planned to raise up to $ 767 million in first sale of shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange and listing December 17th.

On Friday, the U.S. Treasury Department named SenseTime among 25 people and entities it said were linked to human rights abuses and repression in several countries around the world, and added it to a list of companies he says are supporting the Chinese military.

U.S. officials have cited the use of SenseTimes facial recognition technology in China’s efforts to primarily suppress and assimilate ethnic Muslim minorities in western China. The designation prevents Americans from investing in the company. On Saturday, SenseTime said the charge was without merit and reflected a fundamental misunderstanding of our business.

SenseTime counts among its shareholders the Vision Fund of SoftBank Group Corp., Qualcomm Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and is one of the world’s most valuable artificial intelligence startups.

The IPO was already a tough sell to international investors, due to the designation of a SenseTime subsidiary on a Commerce Department’s export control list two years ago.

At the time, SenseTime said the company followed all relevant laws and regulations in the places it operated. SenseTime said in its prospectus that even though its Beijing subsidiary has been added to the list of U.S. entities, the restrictions do not apply to other entities in the group that are legally separate from that unit.

The deal size was reduced from a target of $ 2 billion and represented a fraction of the billions of dollars in private funding the company received in the years since its inception.

During the initial IPO, major investors, made up of institutions based in mainland China and Hong Kong, pledged to buy 60% of the new shares issued. The temporary withdrawal from the agreement forces the company to re-sign commitments with these investors.

The latest US blacklist has sparked expressions of patriotic sentiment on Chinese social media. Some users have said they will buy SenseTimes shares to show their support.

As authoritarian regimes in China and Russia continue to advance, President Biden faces the challenge of reviving global democracy at his Democracy Summit. WSJ Gerald F. Seib explains how Biden will overcome these challenges at the virtual summit. Photo illustration: Élise Dean

In Monday’s statement, SenseTime said it will issue a new prospectus with a revised listing schedule. The company is incorporated in Hong Kong and has offices in locations such as Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore and Japan.

Other Chinese companies have been caught in political friction between the governments of the world’s two largest economies. Several, including Chinese telecommunications companies China Mobile Ltd. and China Telecom Corp., were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange after former US President Donald Trump put the companies on the same investment blacklist.

Megvii Technology Ltd., a domestic rival to SenseTimes, has abandoned its plan to IPO in Hong Kong after being added to the export blacklist and applied for listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s STAR marketplace.

Technology is the only sector in China that is likely to be subjected to the harshest approaches from US officials, as there is a broad consensus among US politicians that China’s technological growth needs to be controlled. for reasons of national security and competition, said Paul Haenle. , former director of the White House National Security Council in China.

On Thursday, the Uyghur Court, a panel of UK-based lawyers, academics and activists, concluded a year-long investigation into China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in the western region Xinjiang, claiming that China’s policies in Xinjiang amounted to a form of genocide. The United States has called China’s actions genocide and crimes against humanity against the Uyghur ethnic group.

The United States has also raised concerns about the strengthening of the Chinese military in recent years, as Beijing intensifies its military activities around Taiwan and in the South China Sea.

In an annual US Department of Defense report to Congress this year, the agency wrote that China’s commercial sector is increasingly driving breakthroughs in advanced dual-use technologies, which have both civilian and military applications. .

Leaders of the Chinese military, the People’s Liberation Army, have explained how crucial AI is to modernizing its military. The APL likely spends at least $ 1.6 billion each year on AI-related systems and equipment, according to an October estimate by researchers at the Georgetown Universitys Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

SenseTime was previously named a member of China’s official national AI team by the country’s Ministry of Science and Technology.

