COVID-19: UK’s first Omicron death – will account for the majority of variant London coronavirus cases by tomorrow as PM warns | UK News





The prime minister said at least one patient has died from the omicron variant of COVID-19.

During a visit to a vaccine clinic near Paddington, West London, Boris Johnson said: “Sadly, Omicron is hospitalized and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died from Omicron.

“So I guess I have the idea that this is a weaker version of the virus. I think it’s something we need to recognize the tremendous speed that is accelerating through the one-sided population. So the best we can do is all Get our boosters.”

13:25 Health Minister urges people to take booster jabs against ‘tidal waves’ of Omicron infection.

The UK Health and Safety Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed that 10 people in the UK have been hospitalized with the Omicron variant.

These people are spread across the country and have a mix of ages between 18 and 85, and the majority have received two doses of the vaccine, the FDA added.

One patient who was diagnosed at the hospital has unfortunately died.

Dr Susan Hopkins, UKHSA’s chief medical adviser, said: “Hospitalization is always several weeks later than infection, so it’s not surprising that we are starting to see people being admitted to hospitals with the Omicron variant.

“Our data show that a booster vaccine is more effective than a single dose of this variant,” he said. “Everyone over the age of 18 can now enter the vaccine center, so don’t hesitate to get a dose.”

On Sunday, the UK reported 1,239 additional confirmed cases of omicrons. This is the highest daily increase and nearly double the previous high recorded on Saturday.

Currently, the total number of cases of variation in the UK is 3,137.

In an interview with broadcasters on Monday morning, the prime minister has repeatedly refused to rule out additional coronavirus restrictions introduced ahead of Christmas due to a surge in strains of Omicron.

“During the pandemic, I suffered greatly to emphasize to the public that we must watch where the pandemic goes and do everything necessary to protect public health,” the prime minister told the press during a visit to the vaccine clinic. ..

“We think about the steps we are taking. So Plan B, combined with a very ambitious acceleration of our boosters campaign, is going forward a month and providing boosters to all adults by the end of the year. We think that’s it. approach.”

Long queue for 0:12 COVID booster jab

The prime minister said on Tuesday that lawmakers needed to oppose the Plan B measures needed to recognize that there is “no complacency” in dealing with Omicron ahead of a House vote on the new bill.

Prime Minister Johnson added that Omicron currently accounts for around 40% of coronavirus cases in London and that “tomorrow will be the majority of cases in London”.

He told broadcasters he wants the booster rollout to now reach “warp speed” due to the increase in these cases.

That’s after it was announced on Sunday that in the UK everyone over the age of 18 will have a chance to get a booster vaccine before the end of the year.

All adults who received a second dose of the vaccine at least three months ago, Johnson said, will now be able to schedule a booster dose starting Wednesday.

On Monday, he revealed that the goal is to “provide a booster” to all adults by the end of the year.

The move follows a significant increase in Omicron infections in the UK, with the strain expected to become the dominant strain in the UK by mid-December.

Earlier, the health minister told Sky News that the ministers would “throw everything” on the COVID-19 booster program to combat Omicron.

Prime Minister Javid was confirmed to be due to deliver a statement on the coronavirus to the House of Commons later today.

Your GP will focus only on urgent needs and immunizations over the next few weeks.

3:36 ‘Omicron’s tidal wave is coming’

The NHS website crashed repeatedly on Monday morning as many people tried to schedule a third dose.

Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the confirmation of the first person who died with Omicron “emphasizes the seriousness of the situation”.

“The horrific news of the UK’s first Omicron death underscores the seriousness of the situation and my heart goes to their family and friends,” he tweeted.

“This is why booster rollouts are so important and public health measures are needed to reduce the spread.”

Late Monday, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer will give a public address and respond to the prime minister’s plans for a new booster rollout.

