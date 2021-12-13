US sets grim record as Covid deaths surpass 800,000, more than any other country





The United States took another grim milestone from Covid-19 on Monday, as more than 800,000 Americans have now died from the virus that has plagued the country for nearly two years.

There have been at least 800,156 confirmed deaths attributed to the coronavirus, according to a continuous tally from NBC News.

That’s more than any other country, and more than the population of Boston, Washington, DC, or Seattle.

That number is expected to rise on Monday as more state and local health departments update their data.

Thirty-three states and the U.S. Virgin Islands have seen an increase in the number of deaths in the past 14 days, according to data from NBC News.

The previous jump of 100,000 deaths occurred in 119 days, while the jump from 700,000 to 800,000 occurred in 1974, according to NBC News analysis.

It’s a very sad moment, it’s mind boggling, said Dr. Michael Rodriguez, vice president of the family medicine department at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. Were beyond numbness.

Rodriquez, who practiced in San Francisco during the AIDS crisis of the 1990s, said he struggled to grasp the enormity of the 800,000 deaths.

According to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the seven-day average of deaths in the United States was 1,092, a 27.8% increase from the previous week.

The virus claimed its first known American victims in February 2020. When President Joe Biden took office on January 20, the Covid death toll was 403,596.

Dr Vin Gupta, an intensive care pulmonologist and associate associate professor at the University of Washington, said he was concerned the pandemic was about to slow. He expects the U.S. death toll to hit 1 million at some point in 2022.

It’s just the reality of the situation, he said. The same people who did not receive an initial vaccine will not have boosters. That’s a lot of preventable deaths.

In total, the United States has recorded nearly 50 million cases since the start of the pandemic.

About 64 percent of people 5 years of age and older received two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson single injection vaccine.

Last month, the CDC stepped up its recommendations for booster shots, advising everyone over 18 to get the shot six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna injection or two months after their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccines have been shown to be safe, effective, and accepted by a majority of Americans.

However, vaccine reluctance among a significant minority in the country has led to a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” health officials have said repeatedly, with the delta and omicron variants continuing to spread.

“The technology was important, but it wasn’t enough,” Rodriguez said. “Unfortunately, there has been this politicization which has resulted in massive disinformation.”

