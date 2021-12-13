Judges Assess Social Media Posts in Criminal Sentences for Attack on US Capitol | Attack on the US Capitol





For many insurgents who stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, the self-incriminating messages, photos and videos they post on social media before, during and after the attack influence their criminal convictions.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Amy Jackson read aloud some of Russell Petersons’ messages before sentencing the Pennsylvania man to 30 days in jail.

Overall I had fun lol, Peterson had posted on Facebook, using the social media abbreviation for laughs out loud.

The judge told Peterson that her messages made it extremely difficult for her to show him mercy.

The lol especially stuck with me because, as I hope you understood, nothing about January 6 was funny, Jackson added. No one locked in a room, curled up under a table for hours, laughed.

One of the main lessons learned so far from the justice ministries’ continued insurgency is the importance of the role played by social media, with much of the most damning evidence coming from the spokesmen’s own words and videos. rioters, in addition to evidence of entry to the Capitol, destruction of property. or hurt people.

Extremist Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol after days of strengthening the right and after a rally in Washington, DC, where the then president urged the crowd to try to stop official certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Bidens’ victory in the November 2020 Presidential Election.

FBI agents have identified dozens of rioters from public posts and subpoena tapes from social media platforms. Prosecutors have used posts to build cases and judges are now weighing them in favor of tougher sentences.

As of Friday, more than 50 people were convicted of federal crimes related to the insurgency.

In at least 28 of those cases, prosecutors have factored the defendants’ social media posts into their demands for tougher sentences, according to an Associated Press review of court records.

Many insurgents have used social media to celebrate the violence or spew hateful rhetoric. Others have used it to spread disinformation, promote baseless conspiracy theories, or downplay their actions.

Prosecutors also charged a few defendants with attempting to destroy evidence by deleting messages.

About 700 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. About 150 of them have pleaded guilty.

More than 20 defendants were sentenced to prison or prison terms or to terms already served behind bars. More than a dozen others have been sentenced to house arrest.

Prosecutors recommended probation for Indiana hair salon owner Dona Sue Bissey, but the judge in the case, Tanya Chutkan, sentenced her to two weeks in prison for participating in the riot.

The judge noted that Bissey posted a screenshot of a message on Twitter that read: This is the first time the United States Capitol has been violated since it was attacked by the British in 1814.

Chutkan said: When Ms Bissey returned home, she was not struck with remorse or regret for what she had done. She celebrates and brags about her participation in what amounts to an attempt to overthrow the government.

FBI agents obtained a search warrant for Andrew Ryan Bennetts’ Facebook account after learning the man from Maryland broadcast a live video from inside the Capitol.

Two days before the riot, Bennett posted a message on Facebook that read: You better be ready, chaos is coming and I will be in Washington on 6/1/2021 to fight for my freedom!

Judge James Boasberg identified the post as an aggravating factor in favor of house arrest instead of a full probationary sentence.

The cornerstone of our democratic republic is the peaceful transfer of power after the election, the judge told Bennett. What you and others did on January 6 was nothing less than an attempt to undermine this system of government.

Meanwhile, videos captured New Jersey gym owner Scott Fairlamb punching a police officer outside the Capitol. His Facebook and Instagram posts showed he was ready to commit violence there and had no remorse for his actions, prosecutors said.

Senior Judge Royce Lamberth said other rioters in Fairlambs’ position would be well advised to join him in pleading guilty.

You couldn’t have beaten this if you had been tried based on the evidence I saw, Lamberth said before sentencing Fairlamb to 41 months in prison.

The role of social media has drawn criticism from tech companies behind relevant platforms. Facebook has been shown to have ignored the warning signs in preparation for the attack.

