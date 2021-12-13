Britain Announces First Omicron Death As Brits Hurry For Booster Jab | coronavirus pandemic news





At least one person in the UK has died after contracting the Omicron strain as officials warn that a new strain of coronavirus is spreading at an alarming rate.

Fearing that another harsh wave will overtake the country, hundreds of Britons are lining up for additional injections at vaccine centers, following government advice.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters on Monday that unfortunately, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died of omicron.

So my guess is that this is a weaker version of the virus. I think we need to be cognizant of the sheer speed that is accelerating through the population, which is biased towards one another.

After the first case of Omicron was detected in the UK on November 27, Johnson imposed stronger restrictions.

On Sunday he urged people to get a third shot to prevent overwhelming health care, warning of a wave of infections that even fully vaccinated people can overcome.

Data released on Friday showed that vaccine efficacy against symptomatic infection against omicron significantly decreased with just two doses, but protection improved by up to 70% or more with the third dose.

Congress will vote on Tuesday whether to implement additional measures, such as ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public and use COVID-19 passes in some places.

We are a great country. We have the vaccine to protect our people.

So let’s do it. Get a boost now.

Get a boost now for yourself, for your friends and family.

Strengthen it now to protect our NHS, our freedoms and our way of life. https://t.co/I3YTZWggJb pic.twitter.com/JbWPGFrvma

Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 12, 2021

2 times every 2-3 days

Health Minister Sajid Javid told Sky News on Monday that “it is spreading at an alarming rate never seen before, and infections are doubling every two to three days.” “This new strain is responsible for about 40% of infections in the capital. occupy,” he said. London. He added that once again there is a race between vaccines and viruses.

The pound fell 0.4% to $1.3225 on Monday and remained largely stable against the euro at 85.29 pence.

Meanwhile, the National Health Insurance Corporation said that the online vaccine reservation system is excessive, and that a revisit is necessary in the future.

The COVID-19 vaccine reservation service is currently in high demand and is operating a queue system, the National Health Insurance Corporation said on Twitter. For everyone else experiencing the wait, I recommend trying again today or tomorrow later.

Currently, the corona vaccine reservation service is in high demand, so we are operating a queue system.

For 18-29 year olds, reservations start on Wednesday, December 15th.

For everyone else experiencing the wait, I recommend trying again today or tomorrow later.

NHS (@NHSuk) Dec 13, 2021

Home test kits were also not available on the government website.

The government wants to give all adults a booster dose by the new year, an ambitious goal given the Christmas holidays, and immunizing 1 million people a day is almost double the current 530,000 people a day.

More than 146,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the UK, making it one of the worst deaths in the world.

Meanwhile, Johnson is grappling with an uprising within the party over measures to contain Omicron and protests against the party claiming from its Downing Street office, which has been closed for years.

Opposition parties and much of the public were outraged when reported parties occurred when Johnson and his administration urged people to stay at home.

After COVID-19 was first discovered in China in late 2019, Johnson faced criticism for initially resisting the lockdown. He was also criticized for overseeing mistakes in transferring patients to nursing homes and for building expensive testing and tracking systems that failed to prevent a fatal second wave.

Johnson said he made a mistake, but the government has been making decisions in line with the biggest public health crisis for generations and his government has launched a vaccine quickly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/12/13/uk-one-person-dies-with-omicron-as-people-rush-to-get-third-shot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos