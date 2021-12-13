Russian invasion of Ukraine could be costly even without the involvement of US troops, experts say





Another invasion of Ukraine could cost Russian forces dearly, even if US and NATO troops do not get involved due to the aid they have already provided to Ukrainian forces, a panel said on Monday. outside experts.

The Ukraine we have today is not the same Ukraine in 2014 [when Russia invaded Crimea], said Luke Coffey, director of the Allison Center for Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation, during a panel discussion on tensions in Eastern Europe.

The Ukrainian armed forces are much better trained, equipped and resourced, and more motivated than they were in 2014. Ukrainians can fight for themselves.

For weeks, Ukrainian defense officials have been warning the international community against assembling Russian forces at their borders, suggesting that another invasion of the country could take place in the coming weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the measures were aimed at protecting his country from Western aggression and demanded that the United States and NATO countries pledge not to add Ukraine to a military alliance.

Last week, President Joe Biden met with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in an attempt to calm the situation. He both vowed that Russia would face serious consequences if Russian military forces advanced into Ukraine, but he also said he would not deploy US combat forces to the region to repel such an assault.

U.S. intelligence officials have said that although Russia appears to be preparing for an invasion, senior Russian officials have not made any final decisions on whether to proceed with such an invasion.

Coffey and other outside observers said the aggressive posture can be just as effective for Putin as a real military advance, as it has attracted worldwide attention and meetings with high-level foreign leaders in response to the only threat.

It suits him very well nationally and makes him look like the US president on the international stage, he said. It is very important for Russia and the image of Russia.

But carrying out the invasion could be a costly task.

Only a few hundred Russian forces were killed in the months following Russia’s forced annexation of Crimea in 2014, against more than 4,000 Ukrainian defense forces, according to the United Nations. In total, some 14,000 Ukrainians have died in the conflict.

But since 2014, the United States and NATO countries have helped provide Ukrainian fighters with better weapons, including anti-tank missiles and drone technology, and have provided extensive training for such personnel, Coffey noted.

If Putin gets big, it could get very expensive for him, he said. Ukraine probably couldn’t hold back the Russian military indefinitely, he said, but could create a protracted conflict that would force the Russian leadership to consider the value of combat.

Still, think tank officials said Biden could do more to deter Putin from considering an invasion.

Nile Gardiner, a policy researcher at the Heritage Foundation, said he believes the administration should provide all the defensive weapons the Ukrainians need to maximize damage against any other kind of Russian invasion, so the Russians know that the costs will be immense.

State Department officials said last week that part of a $ 60 million security assistance package had recently been delivered to Ukrainian military forces, with more to follow next month. Biden publicly suggested after his meeting with Putin that those assistance plans could be further expanded in the coming weeks.

