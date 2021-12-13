Sajid Javid says there are 200,000 Omicron cases per day in the UK.





Sajid Javid warns that the number of daily Omicron infections in the UK is estimated at 200,000, and that Omicron cases will rise dramatically.

The UK Health Security Agency on Monday said modeling estimates the number of daily Covid infections at 200,000, and the NHS coronavirus alert level has also been raised to 4, the highest possible.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said in the House of Representatives on Thursday. “It’s important to remember that hospitalizations and deaths are delayed by about two weeks from infection, so we can expect that number to increase dramatically over the next few days and weeks.

He told lawmakers that there are currently 4,713 omicron cases in the UK. Omicron represents over 20% of cases in the UK but has already seen an increase to over 44% in London and expects it to become the dominant Covid 19 strain in the capital in the next 48 hours.

He said the UK’s four chief medical officers (CSOs) raised the second-highest Covid alert level to 4 over the weekend, and on Monday the NHS announced it had raised the alert level to level 4, the highest level of a national event.

Javid said: This means that the NHS’s response to Omicron will be coordinated with a national effort rather than driven by individual trusts.

The NHS highest alert level is 4, which is independent of the government Covid-19 alert levels from 1 to 5. During the second Covid-19 wave, the NHS triggered Level 4 on November 5, 2020.

The NHS’s move comes as the Independent reported Sunday that the hospital trust was asked to expand its critical care capacity in anticipation of Covid-19 pressure hitting the ICU in the coming weeks.

The Prime Minister on Sunday announced that the government plans to advance the deadline for providing all adults with a COVID-19 booster vaccine from January 31 to December 31. He admitted that routine NHS treatment should take a hit next month.

NHS hospitals and GPs are awaiting national guidance from NHS England on how the plan will be implemented. A senior medical source confirmed on Sunday that hospitals were told they could only perform emergency surgeries from next week if needed to speed up the booster program.

Today’s report shows people waiting in line for hours for the Covid-19 booster jab as the NHS national reservation system goes down.

During the webinar, Emily Lawson spoke with NHS Englands’ Vaccines tsar and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty to staff about the new vaccine drive.

A source who answered the call told The Independent that Omircon is doubling every two to three days and the NHS expects to peak in a few weeks.

Clinical Commissioning Group staff and NHS administration staff will be reassigned to work on the vaccine.

NHS Leaders said the Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Authority is reviewing current guidelines that require patients to wait 15 minutes after vaccination, but no decision has been made yet.

At Commons, Sajid Javid said he’ll be talking more about the 15-minute wait issue soon.

“The BMA is urging the government to reconsider its vaccine passport policy based on double vaccination,” the British Medical Association said in a statement on Monday. Omicron has shifted the post with research showing that boosters are needed to provide adequate protection against this new strain.

The NHS is seriously understaffed. That said, it is potentially impossible to deliver a massive booster program and treat a Covid infection spike while maintaining normal services, appointments and care, and governments must face that reality. In particular, general practice faces severe manpower shortages. That said, the GP and his team cannot do everything for everyone at the same time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/covid-uk-cases-omicron-latest-today-b1975243.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

