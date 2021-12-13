At least one person has died of omicrons in the UK, Boris Johnson | covid





At least one person in the UK has died of the Omicron strain, Boris Johnson said he didn’t rule out imposing additional restrictions across the UK ahead of Christmas.

The Guardian said the prime minister would do everything necessary to protect public health after senior UK health officials warned this week that strict national measures must be taken.

Scientists and Whitehall are growing concerns that the Omicron variant could soon become the dominant Covid strain, which could undermine the defenses the two vaccines provide against the virus.

Johnson, who has been under pressure several times over whether additional restrictions on Plan C is necessary, said: During the pandemic, I stress to the public that we must watch where the pandemic goes and do everything necessary to protect it. It took a lot of pain to do it. public health.

The steps we’re taking, combined with the very ambitious acceleration of our boosters campaign, we believe is the right approach to go with Plan B and move it up a month to get boosters to all adults by the end of the year.

His official spokesperson said there were no plans for further restrictions, but all options were still being considered. He acknowledged that he may not consult with lawmakers if further action is urgently needed. At the extreme, he said, we have the ability to act in the public health interest without Congressional permission.

Additional actions could include ordering contact isolation of Covid cases, closing hospitality facilities, or tightening Covid passport requirements for people to show booster jab or negative side flow test results.

The UK Health Security Agency said Monday that there were 1,576 additional cases of omicrons reported across the UK, bringing the total to 4,713. Of the additional cases, 1,534 were in England, 27 in Scotland and 15 in Wales. There were no further cases in Northern Ireland.

Johnson, who is preparing to face an uprising by at least 70 Conservative MPs on Tuesday over some of his Plan B measures, and criticized for his Christmas party on Downing Street last year, said Omicron formed the majority of new cases in 2017. He said there is a possibility. London within the next 24 hours.

He said this after promising to accelerate the booster program at the Vaccine Center in Paddington, West London. done before.

Johnson confirmed and added that Omicron was hospitalized. Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died of Omicron.

He emphasized: I have the idea that this is a weaker version of the virus. That’s what we need to appreciate the sheer speed that is accelerating through the one-sided population. So the best we can do is get boosters.

Following his proposal, there was some confusion about the goals and whether the government would promise a lethargic for 18+ by the end of the year or just give them the opportunity to reserve slots. But a spokesperson for Johnson said Monday that all eligible people have a chance to get a booster shot if they book in time or go to a visiting clinic.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said qualified people should go to the national reservation system and get their appointments.

No 10 said about 750 military personnel, including medics, strategists and 50 military planning experts, were mobilized to support the NHS’s immunization program.

A Johnson spokesperson also argued that people don’t have to worry about their cancer appointments being canceled for vaccination programs.

We are talking about non-urgent services for cancellations, not cancer reservations. He added that a person with cancer in need of urgent treatment would not expect to see treatment worsening. He added:

No 10 also confirmed that the investigation into Downing Street’s Christmas party will be expanded to include a virtual quiz hosted by the Prime Minister. When asked about a Christmas quiz he hosted on Downing Street last year when London was put under two-level restrictions and indoor social gatherings were banned, Johnson insisted he was definitely not breaking the rules.

He said Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is investigating the matter and will report it as soon as reasonably possible.

