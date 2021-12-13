A Third of UK Importers Are Not Ready for Brexit Customs Check | supply chain crisis





A survey of business leaders found that nearly a third of UK companies importing goods from the EU were not prepared for full post-Brexit customs inspection, which could increase port congestion and exacerbate supply chain disruptions. The fear that there is is being triggered.

As of January 1, 2022, companies importing goods will no longer be able to take advantage of a temporary grace period of six months to defer customs declaration and payment of customs duties to the HMRC. They must do so immediately from that date.

Three out of ten leaders of importing companies from the EU surveyed by the Institute of Directors (IoD) say they are not at all prepared for change, with 37% of SMEs and nearly a quarter of large enterprises saying they are not. Ready.

Kitty Ussher, Chief Economist at IoD, said: “In just three weeks, there will be significant changes to our tariff system, for which many companies are not prepared or simply not aware.

This will exacerbate existing supply chain problems, leading to additional congestion in ports as well as additional costs for accidental non-compliance for many companies. Governments need to increase awareness of these changes, increase their advertising campaigns, and simplify guidelines so that all importers can be confident that they know how to keep supply going into the new year.

Amanda Barnes, CEO of media and events business Faversham House, said the coming changes are already causing problems. Our issue of import controls is more important in terms of impact on foreign and UK exhibitors who want to bring their equipment and machinery to the UK for display at our exhibition, she said.

There is a lot of confusion and the cost of temporarily importing goods to display at an exhibition is so high that some exhibitors are trying to reduce or cancel their stands.

Paperwork is also putting them off. I think it will be a real barrier to trade, at least in the short term.

The IoD surveyed 580 members and based on responses from the remaining 250 business leaders after eliminating companies not subject to EU import regulation changes. Members also asked what they would most like to see improved in the business environment they face.

New trade relations between the UK and the EU took first place with 16% of the vote, followed by skills shortages at 15% and the UK economy at third with 12%.

A government spokesperson said: Overall trader readiness for the introduction of import controls is strong. Governments are also well on their way to providing the new systems, infrastructure and resources needed for these controls.

We have launched targeted campaigns to display relevant information to businesses through print, radio and online, and government officials are leading a series of sector-based webinars to help merchants and transporters prepare.

Recognizing that the pandemic has affected supply chains across the UK and Europe, we announced earlier this year that import controls will be introduced in phases throughout 2022 to give businesses more time to prepare.

