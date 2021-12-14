The Curious Case of an Endangered Taiwanese Map and Minister at the U.S. Democracy Summit





WASHINGTON, Dec. 12 (Reuters) – A video feed of a Taiwanese minister was cut during US President Joe Biden’s Democracy Summit last week after a map in his slide presentation showed Taiwan in a different color that of China, which claims the island as its own.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Taiwan’s Digital Minister Audrey Tang’s slideshow on Friday caused consternation among U.S. officials after the card appeared in her video feed for about a minute.

The sources, who did not want to be identified due to the sensitivity of the case, said the video stream showing Tang was cut during a panel discussion and replaced with audio only – on demand of the White House.

The White House feared the differentiation of Taiwan and China on a map at a conference hosted by the United States – to which Taiwan was invited as a sign of support at a time when it is under intense pressure from Beijing – could be seen to disagree with Washington’s “one China” policy, which avoids taking a position that Taiwan is part of China, the sources said.

The State Department said the “confusion” over screen sharing resulted in Tang’s video stream being deleted, calling it “an honest mistake.”

“We appreciated the participation of Minister Tang, who showcased Taiwan’s world-class expertise on issues of transparent governance, human rights and the fight against disinformation,” said a spokesperson.

Tang’s presentation included a color-coded map from the South African NGO CIVICUS, ranking the world according to openness to civil rights.

Most of Asia was shown, with Taiwan colored green, making it the only regional entity described as “open,” while all others, including several allies and partners of the United States, were labeled as being “closed”, “repressed”, “obstructed”. or “shrunk”.

China, Laos, Vietnam and North Korea have been colored red and labeled “closed”.

When the moderator returned to Tang a few minutes later, there was no video of her, just audio, and a screenshot captioned: “Minister Audrey Tang Taiwan”. An on-screen disclaimer later stated, “All opinions expressed by individuals on this panel are those of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the United States government. “

A source told Reuters that the card generated a wave of instant emails among U.S. officials and that the White House National Security Council (NSC) angrily reached out to the State Department over concerns that it doesn’t seem to show Taiwan as a separate country.

Washington complained to the government of Taiwan, which in turn was angry that Tang’s video was cut.

The source called the US movement an overreaction because the map did not inherently relate to national borders, but the NSC was also angry that the slide had not appeared in the “blank” versions of the presentation before the summit, raising questions as to whether there had been any intentional messages from Tang and Taiwan.

“They choked on each other,” the source said of the White House’s reaction.

A second source directly involved in the summit said the operator of the video booth acted on instructions from the White House. “It was clearly political concerns,” the source said, adding: “It was completely an internal overreaction.”

The sources saw the decision during a panel on “Combating Digital Authoritarianism” as being at odds with the summit’s mission to strengthen democracy in the face of challenges from China and others. They also said it could signal that the administration’s support for Taiwan was not as “strong” as he has repeatedly stated.

An NSC spokesperson said Reuters’ account of the incident was “inaccurate”.

“At no time did the White House order Minister Tang’s video feed to be cut,” the spokesperson said in an email, also blaming the confusion over the screen sharing and adding that the full video. could be viewed on the summit webpage.

When asked if she believed the U.S. government cut the video because of the slide, Tang told Reuters in an email: “No, I don’t think that has anything to do with it. with the CIVICUS map in my slides, or the American allies in Asia for that matter. “

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry blamed “technical problems”.

He later said that Tang’s presentation was provided in advance and was not broadcast at the last minute.

“Taiwan and the United States have fully communicated on this technical issue, and the two sides have strong mutual trust and a strong and friendly relationship,” he said.

The issue comes at a very sensitive time for US-Taiwan relations, when some critics of the Biden administration and foreign policy experts call for more overt manifestations of support for the island, including an end to a policy of longstanding “strategic ambiguity” as to whether the United States would defend it militarily.

Experts from Taiwan said they did not view the color coding of the map as a violation of unofficial U.S. guidelines, which prohibit the use of overt symbols of sovereignty, such as the flag of Taiwan.

“It was clearly not a question of distinguishing sovereignty, but the degree of democratic expression,” said Douglas Paal, former unofficial US ambassador to Taiwan.

Under US government guidelines from 2020, US government maps showing sovereignty by color require Taiwan to be displayed in the same color as China, although exceptions can be made “where the context requires Taiwan to be specifically distinguished ”.

Bonnie Glaser of the US German Marshall Fund said the guidelines would not apply to a non-US government card, “but the US will probably want to avoid giving the impression that Taiwan is not part of the China ”.

“It seems to me that a decision was made from the outset that Taiwan could / should be included in the Democracy Summit, but only in a manner consistent with US policy.”

Additional reporting by Simon Lewis in Washington and Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft

