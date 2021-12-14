15 countries that have banned travel in the UK





As Omicron cases continue to rise in the UK, countries around the world have banned British tourists from crossing borders.

Today (Monday, December 13) there were 1,576 additional cases of Omicron variant COVID-19 reported across the UK, bringing the total to 4,713.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, 1,534 of these cases occurred in England, 27 in Scotland and 15 in Wales.

The first death of an Omicron patient in the UK comes after confirmed by PM.

Fifteen countries, including Australia, New Zealand and China, have now tightened restrictions, effectively barring British tourists from visiting the destination.

The UK has introduced strict travel rules to prevent new variants from being imported.

Here is the latest information by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Development Agency and the countries that have implemented these bans.

Australia

Currently, people can only enter Australia if they are exempt or have an individual exemption.

Exemption categories include Australian citizens, permanent residents of Australia and immediate family members of Australian citizens or permanent residents.

Otherwise, you will not be able to enter the country.

Benin

Border crossings have been limited to ‘extreme necessity’ in the West African country of Benin.

When crossing the border, the immigration officer must contact the border country for approval.

butane

Bhutan’s borders are currently closed to foreigners, including British citizens.

South Asia shares borders with China, India and Tibet.

The Royal Government of Bhutan has not yet revealed when it will reopen to foreign tourists.

China

All direct flights from the UK have been banned by Chinese authorities.

The bill is subject to review, but no date has been announced.

Liverpool Echo reports that entry from third countries is still possible.

Falkland Islands

Current visitor restrictions mean that tourists are not allowed to visit the Falkland Islands, including via cruise ships.

Indonesia

Tourist visas are not currently available for UK nationals.

Israel

Non-Israeli citizens are not permitted to enter Israel unless they have a special entry permit from a dedicated ‘exception board’.

Japan

Effective November 30, 2021, all foreigners (including British nationals) who do not have an existing status of residence will be barred from entering Japan for any purpose, except in exceptional cases.

Laos

The Lao government has suspended visa-on-arrival services at all international entry points. Visas are not issued to people traveling from countries affected by COVID-19, including the UK.

Malaysia

British nationals are prohibited from entering Malaysia.

Some exemptions may apply, including: All categories of expatriates, Malaysian nationals’ spouses (spouse visas) and student and temporary employment passes, including permanent resident UK nationals, resident passes, My Second Home Program (MM2H) passes, professional visitor passes and dependent passes.

Myanmar

Applications for new tourist visas are currently suspended.

Based on recent political events, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) recommends avoiding all travel except essential travel to Myanmar.

New Zealand

New Zealand borders are currently closed to almost all arrivals.

You may travel to New Zealand while borders are closed if you believe your travel has an important purpose.

surname

This South American country has closed its borders to the outside world.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all borders are closed.

Taiwan

Taiwanese authorities have announced a temporary ban on foreigners from entering Taiwan.

Vietnam

Vietnam has suspended visa waivers, visa issuance and entry into Vietnam for all foreigners with a few exceptions.

