



Customers on TUI, Jet2, Ryanair, EasyJet, British Airways and other major airlines have been urged to check their flights after 13 countries banned UK travelers.

The rise in cases of new Omicron variants has prompted many destinations to block British tourists to stem tensions from spreading across borders.

As a result of the outbreak, 13 destinations currently blacklist British travelers, according to the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Travelers planning to travel abroad in the coming weeks should check the latest regulations or if their flights have been canceled, MyLondon reports.

13 destinations now blacklist UK travelers (Image: Daily Record)

For holidays or international business trips, people will be informed of updated restrictions or warned of the risk of being turned away at the border and burdened with expensive last-minute flights.

It is important to check before travel to make sure you can board.

This is the latest information according to the Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development.

The 13 destinations are:

Indonesia

Tourist visas are not currently available for UK nationals.

Israel

Non-Israeli citizens are not permitted to enter Israel unless they have a special entry permit from a dedicated ‘exception board’.

Japan

Effective November 30, 2021, all foreigners (including British nationals) who do not have an existing status of residence will be barred from entering Japan for any purpose, except in exceptional cases.

Australia

You can only enter Australia if you are exempt or have an individual exemption.

Exemption categories include Australian citizens, permanent residents of Australia and immediate family members of Australian citizens or permanent residents.

Otherwise, the country is out of scope. This was the case for most infectious diseases.

butane

The Bhutan border is currently closed to foreigners, including British citizens.

The Royal Government of Bhutan has not yet revealed when it will reopen to foreign tourists.

China

All direct flights from the UK have been banned by Chinese authorities.

The bill is subject to review, but no date has been announced.

Entry from third countries is still possible.

Falkland Islands

Current visitor restrictions mean that tourists are not allowed to visit the Falkland Islands, including via cruise ships.

Laos

The Lao government has suspended visa-on-arrival services at all international entry points. Visas are not issued to people traveling from countries affected by COVID-19, including the UK.

New Zealand

New Zealand borders are currently closed to almost all arrivals.

You may travel to New Zealand while borders are closed if you believe your travel has an important purpose.

surname

This small South American country has closed its borders to the outside world.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all borders are closed.

British nationals are prohibited from entering Malaysia.

Some exemptions may apply, including: All categories of expatriates, Malaysian nationals’ spouses (spouse visas) and student and temporary employment passes, including permanent resident UK nationals, resident passes, My Second Home Program (MM2H) passes, professional visitor passes and dependent passes.

Vietnam

Vietnam has suspended visa waivers, visa issuance and entry into Vietnam for all foreigners with a few exceptions.

Taiwan

Taiwanese authorities have announced a temporary ban on foreigners from entering Taiwan.

