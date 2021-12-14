Pentagon decides no US troops will be punished for botched drone strike that killed 10 civilians





After a review of the strike, Austin asked the heads of Central Command and Special Operations Command to make recommendations for improving Department of Defense policies and procedures. But their recommendations did not include holding anyone accountable or punishing anyone involved in the strike, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

“The secretary reviewed their recommendations. I won’t go into details. Some of them are naturally classified as secret, but he endorsed their recommendations,” Kirby said. “So I don’t foresee that there will be any personal liability issues in the air strike on August 29.”

The ruling means that no disciplinary action will be taken for the strike, which Pentagon officials initially defended before calling it a “tragic mistake” due to “errors of execution.”

Two weeks after the strike, and only after CNN and other media raised serious questions about the official military account, the Pentagon admitted the operation was a mistake. General Frank McKenzie, commander of the US Central Command, said the military had been tracking the wrong vehicle for hours as it accumulated what it believed to be evidence of dangerous activity needed to carry out a strike.

On August 26, three days before the botched strike, an ISIS suicide bomber carried out a bomb attack on Abbey Gate, one of the main entrances to Kabul International Airport, killing 13 US servicemen and many other Afghans. The threat of another attack and the final days of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan added to the pressure that led to the drone strike.

But there was no imminent ISIS-K threat neutralized in the strike. Instead, the military killed Zamarai Ahmadi, an Afghan who worked for Nutrition and Education International, a nonprofit focused on tackling malnutrition, and was in the process of applying for a visa to move his family to the United States. The strike also killed nine other people, including members of Ahmadi’s family.

Steven Kwon, the NEI president where Ahmadi worked, lambasted the Defense Ministry’s decision.

“This decision is shocking. How can our military falsely take the lives of 10 precious Afghans and hold no one accountable in any way? I have been imploring the US government to evacuate directly affected family members and NEI employees for months because their security situation is so dire, ”he said in a statement. The Pentagon absolves itself of all responsibility, it sends a dangerous and misleading message that its actions were somehow justified, increasing security risks and making the evacuation even more urgent. “

The New York Times was the first to report the Secretary of Defense decision. A full review of the Austin-ordered strike revealed that there had been no violation of law, including the law of war, in the mistaken airstrike.

“They all sincerely believed, based on the information they had, that this was a threat to American forces, an imminent threat to American forces,” Lt. Gen. Sami Said told reporters at the start. November. “It is a mistake. It is an unfortunate mistake. It is an honest mistake. I understand the consequences, but this is not criminal conduct, random driving negligence.”

Said would not address the issue of accountability, leaving that to the commanders.

“I have not ruled out the possibility of accountability. It is the commander’s business,” said Said.

Austin’s decision not to punish those involved in the strike comes a month after he pledged to “adjust” Department of Defense policies and procedures to better protect civilians.

At the time, Austin said he believed “the leaders of this department should be held accountable for high standards of conduct and leadership.”

“And for my part as Secretary of Defense, I have every intention of meeting this standard,” Austin added.

When asked why Austin had not put more emphasis on responsibility in the August 29 strike case, Kirby said, “In this particular case there were no strong enough arguments to justify personal responsibility. department turns a blind eye to a high standard of conduct and leadership. “

In November, Austin ordered a review of a March 2019 strike in Baghouz, Syria, which the Pentagon only recently recognized as having killed civilians. The 90-day review will be led by Gen. Michael Garrett, Commander of the United States Armed Forces Command.

The review will cover the examination of civilian casualties following the strike, which targeted ISIS fighters, as well as compliance with the law of war and accountability measures, if any, that would be appropriate.

