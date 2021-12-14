6 money lessons 2021 taught us





I have made some unexpected career and financial changes this year. I started an exciting new job, bought flood insurance, and even bought a cryptocurrency-related investment, which I vowed never to do.

I couldn’t help myself. 2021 made me do it!

The fundamentals of managing your money wisely – living within your means, saving for a rainy day, and planning for the future – remain intact, proven across many generations and markets. But the stories and trends from year to year can provide us with new ideas and perspectives to incorporate into our financial lives. And this year is no different.

Here are some of the lessons and lessons learned inspired – and in some cases challenged – by the events of the past 12 months.

A salary is not always worth it

In 2021, a record number of workers defended their health and well-being by quitting their jobs in a movement dubbed The Great Resignation. Demanding hours, low wages, and poor benefits made them re-evaluate where and how they work. “People are like, ‘Okay, what do I want to do with my life? ”Says Dan Schawbel, bestselling author and Managing Partner of Workplace Intelligence.

Tim Herrera, former editor of the New York Times, quit his job in early 2021 after spending five years at the newspaper. He joined me on my podcast earlier this year to share how he made the difficult decision to quit after his health suffered. “I just had to say, ‘Okay, I’ve reached a breaking point… that’s what I need to do for my own sanity,'” he said. “And to make sure that this burnout doesn’t turn into a serious and real crisis.”

The past year has also brought me to an inflection point in my career. I wanted to work with a team again after being confined at home. I wanted to have more impact as the pandemic exacerbated the gaps in wealth and opportunity. While working as a solopreneur has its perks, it also limited me in those ways, which made joining forces with CNET a natural next step.

Even stocks are not for investors. They are for gamers

In January, the GameStop “Short Squeeze” made headlines, leaving many – including myself – perplexed as to how a mass of small investors could push up the stock of a struggling video game retailer by. 1,700% in a few weeks. (It quickly crashed.)

The phenomenon has given rise to a new focus on so-called memes actions. Individual investors have rallied on social media – Twitter, Reddit and others – to boost a stock’s value, for no reason other than “Hey, that’s funny and / or cool.”

It didn’t help that the financial press and mainstream media rushed to shine the spotlight on the memes stocks, attracting the interest of some novice investors looking for get-rich-quick schemes.

Many have learned the hard way – losing money – that buying meme stocks can be closer to a dart game than anything that looks like a strategic approach to investing. And it’s far from an overwhelming way to participate in the stock market if you want to build long-term wealth. (It might not sound subversive, but funding a workplace retirement plan or building a diversified, long-term portfolio with low-cost mutual funds is a more proven approach.)

Cryptocurrency isn’t for everyone, but it’s worth a download

Can I confess? I find the subject of cryptocurrency interesting, but I hadn’t wanted to do anything about it, at least not when it came to my investment strategy. It probably sounds like old school, but cryptocurrency remains an unproven and volatile new asset class. I didn’t have the stomach for it.

And yet … 2021 made me think maybe I was too closed-minded. From the swings in the price of bitcoin and the proliferation of NFTs to the constant crypto chatter on social media, I was inspired to research the sector further. I have hosted a series of podcasts on the subject, spoken to cryptocurrency experts, and reviewed the data and research.

In the end, I came away with reaffirmed opinions that cryptocurrencies were not for me. But I became newly fascinated with blockchain, the decentralized virtual ledger that records crypto transactions and more. My theory: While some cryptocurrencies can come and go, blockchains are here to stay due to their practical use cases in a wide range of markets. I decided to take a (very) small portion of my portfolio and buy an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, called BLOK which tracks companies focusing on blockchain technology.

Driven by the hectic crypto news cycle, I educated myself and found my “in”. Your “in” may be to buy a fraction of bitcoin or to create and sell an NFT. Another way to participate in the market is working for a crypto related company. Whichever path you choose, don’t be swayed into buying cryptocurrency because a TikToker told you it’s cool. Just do you.

Securing our financial data has never been more important

Financial fraud and identity theft are not new. But 2021 has been a continuing reminder that the threats are real and only getting worse for businesses and individuals. We must be more vigilant than ever in our efforts to protect our privacy.

The Insurance Information Institute estimates that losses from identity theft alone are expected to reach $ 720 billion by the end of the year, an increase of $ 7.6 billion from 2020 For my part, I almost fell prey to one of the many scams earlier this year.

And as CNET senior editor Bree Fowler writes, suspected ransomware payments amounted to $ 590 million for the first six months of 2021, according to the Treasury Department. This is about 42% more than the same period in 2020.

As always: update your passwords regularly, never respond to random texts or emails asking for personal credentials, avoid browsing public Wi-Fi networks, and be sure to do your own thing. shopping on secure websites. And if you think you’ve been the victim of a scam or data breach, consider signing up for a temporary credit freeze to protect your identity.

Climate change should be part of everyone’s financial plan

The year 2021 has reinforced that the cost of climate change weighs heavily on our finances. From firestorms and droughts in northern California to devastating flooding along the Gulf and East Coast, more Americans have faced the financial impact of climate change over the past year.

For some homeowners living in flood-prone areas, this may be the year they saw their insurance premiums skyrocket. (For me in New Jersey, it was an incentive to purchase additional natural disaster insurance just in case). For others, it was the year they completely abandoned their home buying plans due to climate change issues in their area.

At CNET Money, we shared a full series in November exploring the impact of climate change on financial matters, from real estate to retirement to spending. It was the first series of its kind for us, and far from the last.

ESG is not just a principled way to invest. it’s profitable too

Speaking of financial shifts in the context of climate change, 2021 has seen more and more investors consider so-called sustainable investments as a way to align their money with their values. This is where ESG investing – environmental, social and governance – comes in.

“We have noticed a fairly intense increase in the number of people interested in ESG investing,” says Georgia Lee Hussey, certified financial planner and founder of Modernist Financial based in Portland, Oregon. “A lot of people just ask, ‘Is it possible? Could I do it? Would it be reasonable? What does that mean? Do I have to give up anything?'”

The answer to the latter question, according to recent data, is no. Investing for the long term in funds focused on ESG issues is not just a strategy of well-being. It can also make you richer.

Analysts at market research firm Morningstar (PDF) looked at the historical returns of nearly 4,900 European funds, including 745 sustainable funds, and concluded that “there is no performance trade-off associated with sustainable funds “. In fact, sustainable investments, on average, offer a premium over the long term.

In conclusion, the events of 2021 underscored the importance of adaptability and self-advocacy in our financial lives. The year has encouraged us to keep an open mind and challenge the status quo. And I hope we will adopt these lessons for years to come.

