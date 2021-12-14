Omicron infections in the UK reach 200,000 per day, the Health Department said.





The UK Health Security Agency estimates that there are 200,000 new omicron infections per day in the UK, far exceeding the number of officially confirmed cases.

The figures, released in the House of Commons by Health Minister Sajid Javid, add urgency to Boris Johnson’s promise to provide boosters to the COVID-19 vaccine to all eligible UK adults by the end of the year. .

The total number of confirmed cases of Omicron confirmed by gene sequencing was 1,576 added, bringing the total to about 4,700 on Monday. However, the UKHSA estimated the actual number of daily infections much higher, based on their modeling.

As the UK records its first death from a strain of coronavirus, Javid said the NHS has declared Omicron a “national event”, allowing health services to centrally coordinate emergency response. The rapidly spreading strain now accounts for 20% of cases in the UK, adding that 10 patients were hospitalized after being infected with Omicron.

The NHS must distribute 18 million booster jabs in the UK within three weeks to meet the prime minister’s goal. However, NHS leaders have voiced doubts about the expanded health care services’ ability to meet that goal, which would require breaking the daily record of 756,000 jabs per day starting in March for the rest of the year.

The government’s vaccine booking website was temporarily suspended on Monday due to a surge in people’s demand for the booster jab.

UKHSA said it was unable to order expedited antigen tests online after the government’s reservation platform was “temporarily suspended to fulfill existing orders.” Starting Tuesday, people who have been double-vaccinated can avoid self-isolation after coming in contact with someone infected with Omicron by self-testing daily.

Downing Street’s new goal is for all eligible adults in the UK to book a jab before the new year or visit the walk-in center to get an extra shot. Previously, this target had to be achieved by the end of January.

NHS leaders welcomed the government’s recent booster rollout goal, but warned that achieving it would challenge the already expanded health care services.

“It would be very surprising if all the work could be done by the end of December,” said Martin Marshall, chairman of the Royal College of General Practitioners, adding that the GP “will either succeed or break” the success of the rollout.

Because the primary care workforce is “perfect,” he added, the government’s goal will only be “achievable” by redeploying additional staff elsewhere.

Saffron Cordery, vice president of NHS Providers, which represents NHS hospitals and other services, said it is “probably unlikely” that all 18 million people would have “actually received” a booster dose by the end of this year, but the campaign aims “to make significant advances to that figure.” It will help.”

Matthew Taylor, CEO of NHS Confederation, which represents organizations in the healthcare sector, said during the festival it can be difficult to convince everyone the need for a booster.

NHS England CEO Amanda Pritchard and NHS Improvement CEO Stephen Powis wrote to senior staff in a letter to senior staff as signs of the potential burden health care is facing, saying that at least half of patients can return home but are still healthy. Due to a lack of community support, hospitals must be discharged “to release the maximum number of beds”. This is done in collaboration with local authorities, hospice and nursing homes.

A letter obtained from the Health Service Journal suggested that, in some situations, hotel beds could be used to free up space.

Pritchard and Powis urged review of ways to expand critical care capacity, with a particular focus on managing oxygenation.

Long queues formed outside vaccine walk-in centers across London as people responded to government requests for additional injections. Yas Davami, 34, said online reservations couldn’t be made and had to wait four hours at the Houses of Parliament and at St Thomas’s Hospital across the River Thames.

“I went online and there were no appointments until mid-January, and it seemed like they weren’t offering walk-in services everywhere,” she said.

About 650 soldiers will support the accelerated booster program in the UK, the Ministry of Defense said.

The Health Minister said Omicron accounts for 44% of cases in London and expects the new variant to dominate in the UK capital within 48 hours.

The NHS reported administering 397,532 booster jabs on Sunday, the highest on Sunday and a 37% increase over the previous seven days. In the last 24 hours, 54,661 people tested positive for COVID-19, up from 51,459 a week ago.

