Pandemic kills 800,000 in United States





In the spring of 2020, Donald Trump had the terrible habit of guessing how many deaths from Covid-19 the United States would see. Among the many problems was the then president’s consistency in guessing a low number, which the country invariably reached soon after.

As regular readers will recall, it was on April 20 that the Republican first said he believed the total U.S. death toll from the pandemic would be between 50,000 and 60,000. people. When we erased that total, Trump moved the goalposts, saying the total would “probably” be between 60,000 and 70,000 people. As the numbers rose, so did presidential guesses: the total could reach 90,000, he said. Or 100,000. Or 110,000. Or maybe 200,000.

At the time, anyone who predicted 800,000 deaths would have seemed like a hysteric to die for. And yet, as NBC News reported earlier today, here we are.

The United States took another grim milestone from Covid-19 on Monday, as more than 800,000 Americans have now died from the virus that has plagued the country for nearly two years. There have been at least 800,156 confirmed deaths attributed to the coronavirus, according to a continuous tally from NBC News.

It took 119 days for the United States to go from 600,000 deaths to 700,000 deaths. It took us 74 days to go from 700,000 to 800,000.

I remember in May 2020, as we approached the 100,000 threshold, The New York Times published the names of those who had made it to the front page, under a headline that lamented our collective “untold loss”. About a year later, as the pandemic claimed the lives of 600,000 people in the United States, Axios noted that the death toll from Covid-19 was higher “than the number of American soldiers killed in action during the Vietnam War, World War I and the World War II Combined. “

It was 200,000 dead in the United States.

If recent history is any guide, Republican critics of President Joe Biden and the conservative media will use today’s news as an opportunity to complain about the White House’s history of Covid.

But they shouldn’t. As we discussed last week, GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill have twice aimed at a key element of the administration’s vaccine policy in recent weeks, not because they see it as ineffective, but because they think it violates the private sector party’s vision of “freedom.”

The votes were part of an ongoing, multi-faceted strategy that includes filing lawsuits to block the implementation of Biden’s policies and, in some Red States, actually paying people not to get vaccinated. At the same time, many Republicans are undermining public confidence in vaccines and protective masks, while promoting ineffective treatments and dangerous ideas about “natural immunity.”

The Washington Post’s Michael Gerson noted in his last column that many Republican officials “actively discourage citizens from taking routine medical precautions for their own well-being.”

It’s an uncomfortable truth to consider as we wonder how long it could take for the United States to reach our 900,000th death from Covid-19.

