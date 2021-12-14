As Omicron’s concerns grow, all countries close their borders to the UK.





The UK isn’t the only country trying to stop the spread of the new strain, and 13 countries have already effectively barred British citizens from entering the country.

This list will grow longer as the number of cases of new Omicron variants in the UK skyrocket.

Knowing the latest rules of the country you are planning to travel to has never been more important than now. Otherwise, you could be turned away from the border and face an expensive last-minute flight.

Don’t forget that it works in both directions and the coronavirus testing rules for entry into the UK have also changed, affecting anyone planning to travel abroad. Due to concerns about the Omicron variant, all travelers coming to the UK are now required to be tested before departure and another upon arrival.

And the UK added 11 countries to the red list, including South Africa, which first reported the variant to the WHO.

Red List Reminder: Here are 11 countries on the UK Travel Red List, and arriving from these countries will require you to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel.

These are countries that currently have restrictions on who can and cannot enter. Some restrictions have been in place since the onset of the pandemic and are not necessarily a direct response to Omicron.

Australia

Entry into Australia is only possible if exempted or individually waived.

Exemption categories include Australian citizens, permanent residents of Australia and immediate family members of Australian citizens or permanent residents.

butane

The Bhutan border is currently closed to foreigners, including British citizens. The Royal Government of Bhutan has not yet revealed when it will reopen to foreign tourists.

Chinese Christmas trees on Hang Ma Street in Hanoi, Vietnam (Image: Getty Images)

Chinese authorities have suspended all direct flights from the UK. The bill is subject to review, but no date has been announced. Entry from third countries is still possible.

Falkland Islands

Current visitor restrictions mean that tourists are not allowed to visit the Falkland Islands, including via cruise ships.

Indonesia

Tourist visas are not currently available for UK nationals.

Israel Art exhibition at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art (Image: AP)

Non-Israeli citizens are not permitted to enter Israel unless they have a special entry permit from a dedicated ‘exception board’.

Japan

Effective November 30, 2021, all foreigners (including British nationals) who do not have an existing status of residence will be barred from entering Japan for any purpose, except in exceptional cases.

Laos

The Lao government has suspended visa-on-arrival services at all international entry points. Visas are not issued to people traveling from countries affected by COVID-19, including the UK.

New Zealand

New Zealand borders are currently closed to almost all arrivals.

You may travel to New Zealand while borders are closed if you believe your travel has an important purpose.

surname

This small South American country has closed its borders to the outside world.

According to FCDO: “All international borders remain closed.”

Exhibition as part of Malaysian Art in the City Kuala Lumpur (Image: Getty Images)

British nationals are prohibited from entering Malaysia.

Some exemptions may apply, including: All categories of expatriates, Malaysian nationals’ spouses (spouse visas) and student and temporary employment passes, including permanent resident UK nationals, resident passes, My Second Home Program (MM2H) passes, professional visitor passes and dependent passes.

Taiwan

Taiwanese authorities have announced a temporary ban on foreigners from entering Taiwan.

Vietnam

Vietnam has suspended visa waivers, visa issuance and entry into Vietnam for all foreigners with a few exceptions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/countries-shutting-borders-uk-omicron-22449974

