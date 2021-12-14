MiVT: American Sherpa





WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) – With winter on the way, now is a great time to invest in some warm woolen mittens, socks or hats, like those sold by Willistons US Sherpa.

This beautiful knit comes from a company in Vermont with deep ties to Nepal. The owner, Ongyel Sherpa, is probably one of the few people who travels back and forth between Vermont and Nepal.

I have to say it has been an amazing experience living in this beautiful state, said Sherpa.

Growing up, Ongyel Sherpas’ father worked as a sherpa, guiding people to Mount Everest, while his mother worked as a knitter, two common activities in the area.

While growing up in Nepal, in 1998 Sherpa met a doctor and a mountaineer from Vermont on top of Mount Everest.

This doctor offered to bring Sherpa back to Vermont, sponsoring his studies and giving him a place in the United States to be home.

It was beyond my wildest dream to have the opportunity to come to the United States, Sherpa said.

He came to the United States and graduated from Rice Memorial High School, then Champlain College.

In 2005, Sherpa launched his company’s website as a class project. A year later he opened US Sherpa.

Inside its Williston storefront, shoppers can find warm, handmade woolen hats, mittens and socks, among other things.

Being from Nepal myself, seeing my mother knitting hundreds of these beautiful woolen hats, gloves, socks was really my inspiration, Sherpa recalls.

And while Sherpas dream was born in Vermont and their brand was created in Vermont, they were beating the rules of this series for this story, because these products are made in Nepal.

I think what we’re doing is giving back through these jobs, which have been the source of some of the income for some knitters. And the same thing culturally, people have been doing this for many years, Sherpa explained.

For Sherpa, employing Nepalese artisans to knit these products is not a subcontract. Instead, it’s a way of paying homage to one’s roots, giving back to one’s home country, and keeping a connection with home.

I took a big risk to get it all started, but at the same time it was very natural that I would do something to give back to the communities back home, he explained.

Everything about US Sherpa is incredibly intentional, even down to the logo.

This is the skyline of Mount Everest. This is the top of Mount Mansfield, Sherpa says. He also explains that red represents Nepal, green represents Vermont, and blue acts like the sherpa, connecting the two.

This is exactly what Sherpa strives to do: connect Vermonters with warm, sustainably sourced knits, while employing talented artisans in Nepal and Vermonters in his Williston-based business.

I think with our deep roots in Nepal, I think giving back to these people who make these products and have my family there, these are areas that make us very different, he said.

